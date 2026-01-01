Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Milestones as Phase 7 Begins

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing, has entered Phase 7 of its token distribution as development milestones continue to be completed. The update reflects ongoing progress across both the technical altcoin roadmap and community participation, with the project moving closer to its planned V1 deployment.

Unlike early announcements that focus on future goals, the current phase highlights measurable steps already taken. These include completed security reviews, finalized core features, and steady growth in token distribution.

Progress Across the Mutuum Finance Roadmap

Mutuum Finance is building an Ethereum-based lending protocol designed to support both asset suppliers and borrowers. The system allows users to earn yield by providing liquidity and to borrow assets by posting collateral under defined risk parameters.

The protocol’s design includes dynamic interest rates that adjust based on liquidity conditions. When borrowing demand increases, rates rise to encourage repayments and attract new deposits. When liquidity is abundant, rates remain lower to support borrowing activity. This structure is intended to keep capital active while reducing imbalances.

Risk management has been built into the core of the system. Each supported asset includes Loan to Value limits and liquidation thresholds. If collateral values fall below required levels, liquidation mechanisms activate to protect the protocol from losses.

When assets are supplied to Mutuum Finance, users receive mtTokens. These tokens represent a claim on the supplied assets and increase in value as interest is repaid by borrowers. Rather than distributing interest directly, the protocol reflects earnings through the growing value of mtTokens.

Presale Structure and Phase 7 Details

The Mutuum Finance presale began in early 2025 and follows a fixed-stage structure. Each phase includes a defined token allocation and price. As demand fills a phase, the next phase opens at a higher price.

The total supply of MUTM is 4B tokens. Of this amount, 45.5%, equal to approximately 1.82B tokens, is allocated to the presale. As of the start of Phase 7, around 820M tokens have been distributed.

The token price has increased gradually through each phase, starting at $0.01 and reaching approximately $0.04 in Phase 7. This represents structured progression rather than a single price adjustment. Phase 7 includes a smaller allocation compared to earlier stages, reflecting reduced available supply.

The project reports $19.5M raised and approximately 18,700 holders at this stage. These figures indicate broad participation rather than concentration among a small number of wallets.

As later phases open, participation dynamics have shifted. Phase 6 sold out in a shorter time frame than earlier phases, which contributed to the transition into Phase 7. This reflects rising awareness as the project moves further along its roadmap.

Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature encourages consistent participation over time rather than isolated contributions.

Security Milestones Completed

Security preparation has progressed alongside development. Mutuum Finance has completed a review of its lending and borrowing contracts with Halborn Security . The codebase is finalized and has undergone formal analysis, with final reporting updates pending release.

The MUTM token has also received a 90/100 score on the CertiK Token Scan, which evaluates token structure, configuration, and transparency. While this assessment does not replace a full protocol audit, it provides an additional layer of review.

A $50k bug bounty program is active, inviting independent researchers to examine the code and report potential vulnerabilities. This step is intended to further strengthen the protocol before broader usage.

Infrastructure Plans and Upcoming Deployment

According to official statements shared by the team on X, Mutuum Finance is preparing the V1 beta deployment on the Sepolia testnet. Initial supported assets will include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

The protocol roadmap also includes support for stablecoins as a core component of lending markets. Stable assets are intended to support consistent usage during varying market conditions.

To ensure accurate pricing, Mutuum Finance plans to rely on decentralized oracle infrastructure, including Chainlink data feeds, with fallback and aggregated sources. These feeds will be used to calculate collateral values, borrowing limits, and liquidation thresholds.

As Phase 7 begins, Mutuum Finance sits at an advanced stage of its roadmap. Core lending features are finalized, security reviews are completed, and distribution continues through structured phases.

The project has moved beyond early concept development and into preparation for live testing. With V1 approaching and presale distribution ongoing, Mutuum Finance continues to progress through its roadmap milestones as it transitions toward operational deployment within the DeFi crypto sector.