Bouygues' Press release

As announced in the press release of 31 July 2025, Pascal Grangé has handed over his office as Deputy Chief Executive Officer to the Board of Directors as a result of his upcoming retirement in 2026, effective as of 31 December 2025.

The Board of Directors has acknowledged his decision. The Board did not appoint a new Deputy Chief Executive Officer to replace Pascal Grangé, while Stéphane Stoll was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Group on 1 August 2025.

The termination of Pascal Grangé's executive office is not subject to any specific financial conditions, such as severance benefits or non-competition indemnities.

In addition to his fixed remuneration of €950,000, Pascal Grangé may receive the following variable remuneration in accordance with the remuneration policies approved by successive Annual General Meetings:

- Annual variable remuneration,

- Long-term variable remuneration,

- “Article 82” supplementary pension rights.

As all these elements are subject to performance conditions, as described in the applicable remuneration policies, they will be submitted to the approval of the relevant meetings of the Board of Directors - in the first instance, the Board meeting of 25 February 2026 which will approve the full-year 2025 financial statements - and of the relevant Annual General Meetings - in the first instance, the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026 for the ex post say on pay.

The amounts that will be proposed to be paid to Pascal Grangé in respect of these various elements will be set out in the Company's Universal Registration Document.

Under the terms of his employment contract with the Company, which has been suspended for the duration of his term of office, Pascal Grangé will serve as an advisor to the Group's senior management until his retirement.

