Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 01 – 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
2 January 2026
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 December 2025 – 1 January 2026:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,999,500
|1,043,366,216
|17 December 2025
|14,000
|222.91
|3,120,740
|18 December 2025
|16,000
|223.22
|3,571,520
|19 December 2025
|16,000
|222.24
|3,555,840
|22 December 2025
|16,000
|220.36
|3,525,760
|23 December 2025
|16,000
|222.39
|3,558,240
|29 December 2025
|16,000
|224.86
|3,597,760
|30 December 2025
|15,000
|224.13
|3,361,950
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|4,108,500
|1,067,658,026
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,555,356 B shares corresponding to 2.15 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 December 2025 – 1 January 2026 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
