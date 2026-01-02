Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 01 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 January 2026

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 December 2025 – 1 January 2026:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 3,999,500 1,043,366,216 17 December 2025 14,000 222.91 3,120,740 18 December 2025 16,000 223.22 3,571,520 19 December 2025 16,000 222.24 3,555,840 22 December 2025 16,000 220.36 3,525,760 23 December 2025 16,000 222.39 3,558,240 29 December 2025 16,000 224.86 3,597,760 30 December 2025 15,000 224.13 3,361,950 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 4,108,500 1,067,658,026

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,555,356 B shares corresponding to 2.15 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 December 2025 – 1 January 2026 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

