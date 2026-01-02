ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

2 January 2026

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 December 2025 – 1 January 2026:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]3,999,500 1,043,366,216
17 December 202514,000222.913,120,740
18 December 202516,000223.223,571,520
19 December 202516,000222.243,555,840
22 December 202516,000220.363,525,760
23 December 202516,000222.393,558,240
29 December 202516,000224.863,597,760
30 December 202515,000224.133,361,950
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)4,108,500 1,067,658,026

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,555,356 B shares corresponding to 2.15 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 December 2025 – 1 January 2026 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

