Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Full Year 2025 Transaction Activity

– Record annual investment activity of $277.7 million –

– $82.8 million of dispositions –

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”), an owner and operator of single tenant net leased commercial income properties, today announced its investment and disposition activities for the full fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Transaction Activity

During the fourth quarter and full year 2025, the Company completed the following transactions:

Investments: Since the prior transaction update on December 1, 2025, the Company originated two new structured investments totaling $33.5 million in loan commitments at a weighted average initial cash yield of 12.0% (including paid-in-kind interest). $20.0 million first mortgage loan, fully funded at close, with an initial yield of 12.0% (including paid-in-kind interest), secured by a mixed-use development in Fairfax Country, Virginia. $13.5 million first mortgage loan commitment with an initial yield of 12.0% (including paid-in-kind interest), secured by a mixed-use redevelopment in Denver, Colorado. Total fourth quarter 2025 investment activity includes $142.1 million of acquisitions and structured investment transactions representing a weighted average initial cash yield of 11.7%. Full year 2025 investment activity includes $277.7 million of acquisitions and structured investment transactions representing a weighted average initial cash yield of 10.3% and setting a new annual record.

Dispositions: Since the prior transaction update on December 1, 2025, the Company sold five net lease properties for an aggregate sale price of $15.3 million at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 8.1%, leased to O’Reilly Auto Parts, Family Dollar, Chipotle, and Walgreens (two properties). Total fourth quarter 2025 disposition activity of $48.4 million, including $38.4 million of income-producing asset sales at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 7.7% and one $10.0 million structured investment participation interest sale. Full year 2025 disposition activity of $82.8 million, including $67.5 million of income-producing asset sales at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 8.0%, $5.3 million of vacant properties and one $10.0 million structured investment participation interest.



Year-End Portfolio Update

As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s property portfolio was 99.4% occupied, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.4 years, and with 51% of annualized base rent attributable to investment grade rated tenants.

Walmart is now the Company’s fourth largest tenant, joining a portfolio led by investment grade-rated tenants Lowe’s (BBB+ credit rating) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (BBB credit rating).

Walgreens decreased to the Company’s ninth tenant based on annualized base rent, with five properties leased to Walgreens remaining in the Company’s portfolio.



About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominantly leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at http://www.alpinereit.com.

