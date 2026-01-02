EagleNXT Announces Successful Drone and Sensor Sale to U.S. Army

Sale executed through European partner Dronivo bolsters EagleNXT position in meeting expanding UAS Defense demand

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, proudly announces the successful sale of six eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to the U.S. Army, each equipped with premium S.O.D.A. 3D and Duet M sensors featuring full RTK/PPK activation.

This landmark transaction, facilitated through the Company’s commercial partner Dronivo GmbH in Germany will be used by the Army for multiple mission sets. The eBee TAC systems are engineered for superior tactical mapping performance, offering centimeter-level accuracy via activated RTK/PPK capabilities, eliminating the need for extensive ground control points even in challenging or disconnected environments.

High performance sensors available for configuration with the eBee TAC drone include:

S.O.D.A. 3D sensor: Advanced photogrammetry camera capturing simultaneous nadir and oblique images for exceptional 3D modeling and comprehensive coverage, providing superior 3D reconstructions with multi-angle capture.

Duet M: Powerful RGB/multispectral duo for precise vegetation analysis, environmental monitoring, and advanced surface modeling.

“This sale highlights the surging demand across Europe for advanced tactical mapping capabilities,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “The need for rapid, reliable aerial data collection is expanding exponentially, and through 2025 we have implemented numerous operational improvements to deliver our drones and sensors in a shortened time frame, reducing customer wait times for capability.”

With a global track record of reliability and innovation, EagleNXT continues to empower professionals with tools that enhance situational awareness, efficiency, and safety. The eBee TAC is a fixed-wing, hand-launched drone optimized for tactical mapping and intelligence gathering, features a 90-minute endurance, 17.2-mile range, and digital camouflage for stealth.

“Our drones and sensors are designed for mission-critical applications in dynamic and remote settings,” continued Irby. “We are proud to answer the Department of War’s call for streamlined UAS acquisition. Our NDAA compliant, Blue UAS listed eBee TAC tactical mapping drones will support Army missions with proven, readily deployable technology.”

Possible defense mission sets for the eBee TAC include:

Border surveillance and reconnaissance

Tactical mapping for operational planning

Intelligence gathering in conflict support operations

Search and rescue

Counterinsurgency

Training and simulation support

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

