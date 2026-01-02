Introducing $PIKZ: The Platform Token Powering the Future of Sports Intelligence

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The blockchain space continues to evolve beyond speculation, and at PIKZ, we believe the next wave of innovation lies in utility-driven platforms that combine real data, real users, and transparent incentives.

Today, we’re excited to officially announce the launch of $PIKZ, the native platform token of the PIKZ sports intelligence ecosystem, through a fairlaunch presale hosted on PinkSale Finance.

Why We’re Launching $PIKZ

PIKZ was built with a simple but powerful idea in mind:

to merge sports analytics, community participation, and blockchain transparency into a single ecosystem.

Sports data is massive, fast-moving, and global. Yet access to advanced insights is often limited to institutions or closed systems. PIKZ aims to change that by creating an open platform where users can:

• Access data-driven sports insights

• Participate in platform growth

• Be rewarded for long-term engagement

At the center of this ecosystem is $PIKZ — a utility token designed to align users, contributors, and the platform itself.

$PIKZ Presale Overview

The $PIKZ fairlaunch presale is currently live on PinkSale Finance, one of the most trusted decentralized launchpads in the DeFi ecosystem.

Presale highlights:

• Platform: PinkSale Finance

• Network: Ethereum

• Presale End: January 10, 2026

• Public Launch & DEX Listing: Expected January 12, 2026

• Exchange: Uniswap (Ethereum)

This structure was chosen to promote transparency, fair access, and long-term sustainability for the $PIKZ community.

What Can You Do With $PIKZ?

$PIKZ is designed as more than just a tradable asset. It functions as the core utility token across the PIKZ platform.

Planned use cases include:

• Unlocking premium analytics and platform features

• Staking to access exclusive tools and rewards

• Participating in governance decisions

• Earning incentives for active contribution

• Powering future platform integrations

As the platform evolves, additional utilities will be rolled out in line with the roadmap.

Our Long-Term Vision

PIKZ is focused on building for the long run. Following the public token launch, the team will prioritize:

• Rolling out core platform features

• Expanding data coverage across sports leagues

• Forming strategic partnerships

• Growing a strong, engaged global community

We believe that platforms built on transparency, utility, and shared incentives will define the next era of blockchain adoption.

Join the $PIKZ Journey

The $PIKZ presale represents the first step in opening the PIKZ ecosystem to the public. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, data-driven trader, or long-term crypto believer, we invite you to explore what we’re building.

Presale Link:

https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/ethereum/0xC7938647Ee3C43c46831d02835B232384C8fE381

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.