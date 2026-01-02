DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of CoMark Equity Alliance Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at CoMark Equity Alliance (“CoMark”). CoMark learned of a data breach on or about

About CoMark Equity Alliance

CoMark Equity Alliance is a federally licensed grain marketing company serving multiple states with over 170 locations.

What happened?

Around March 18, 2025, CoMark detected unauthorized access to its computer network. They launched an investigation and found that some personal data, including names, Social Security numbers, and other sensitive information, may have been accessed or obtained in the breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding CoMark, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the CoMark data breach.

