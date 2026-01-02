DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Abri Credit Union Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Abri Credit Union (“Abri”). Abri learned of a data breach on or about December 1, 2025.

About Abri Credit Union

Abri Credit Union is a member-owned, nonprofit financial institution in Illinois serving thousands of members across multiple communities.

What happened?

On or about December 1, 2025, Abri became aware of a security incident involving unauthorized access to its systems. The incident was traced to malicious network activity occurring between May 3 and May 4, 2024, which remained undetected until a subsequent forensic investigation.

As a result of this incident, sensitive personal data may have been exposed, including names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, credit and debit card details, and other financial account information.

How can I protect my personal data?

