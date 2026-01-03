Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Halborn Audit Now Complete

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing, has reported progress across its roadmap as Phase 2 development continues. The update follows confirmation that the project’s V1 lending and borrowing protocol has completed an independent security audit conducted by Halborn Security. With development and review milestones in place, the team is preparing for the next crypto steps toward protocol deployment.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Its Goals

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new DeFi crypto. Its core objective is to provide a structured lending environment where users can supply assets to earn yield and borrowers can access liquidity using collateral. The protocol is designed to operate under predefined rules that aim to manage risk and maintain liquidity balance.

The platform uses a dual lending model. One part of the system focuses on pooled liquidity, where users deposit assets into shared pools. These pools are available for borrowing under protocol-defined conditions. Another part of the system supports direct borrowing mechanisms that rely on collateral value and market pricing.

Interest rates within the protocol are designed to respond to liquidity conditions. When borrowing demand rises and available capital decreases, rates adjust upward. When liquidity is plentiful, rates remain lower. This model is intended to encourage efficient use of capital without manual intervention.

Security Audit Completion

A key recent milestone is the completion of the independent audit conducted by Halborn Security. According to the project’s official update , Halborn has finalized its review of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending and borrowing contracts. The audit examined the finalized codebase and assessed potential vulnerabilities prior to deployment.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the MUTM token has received a 90/100 score on the CertiK Token Scan. This assessment focuses on token structure, configuration, and transparency. While it does not replace a full protocol audit, it provides an additional layer of review.

The project has also launched a $50k bug bounty program. This initiative invites independent security researchers to review the code and report issues, further strengthening the protocol ahead of broader usage.

Stablecoins and Layer-2 Planning

Stablecoins are expected to play a key role in Mutuum Finance’s lending markets. Stable assets can support consistent borrowing and lending activity during periods of volatility in broader crypto prices. By supporting stablecoins, the protocol aims to maintain functionality across different market conditions.

Accurate pricing is essential for collateral management and liquidations. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on decentralized oracle infrastructure, including Chainlink data feeds. The roadmap also considers fallback and aggregated price sources to help ensure continuity and accuracy.

Layer-2 compatibility is part of the longer-term plan. Lower transaction fees and faster processing are seen as important factors for lending protocols, where users may interact frequently with smart contracts. Layer-2 support is intended to improve accessibility and efficiency.

Presale and Token Distribution

Mutuum Finance’s presale began in early 2025 and follows a fixed-stage structure. The total supply of MUTM is 4B tokens. Of this amount, 45.5%, or approximately 1.82B tokens, is allocated to the presale.

As of the latest update, around 820M tokens have been sold. The token price has progressed through multiple stages, starting at $0.01 and reaching approximately $0.04 in the current phase. Each stage includes a defined price and allocation, with later stages offering fewer tokens at higher prices.

The project reports raising $19.5M and reaching approximately 18,700 holders. These figures reflect distribution progress prior to exchange listings, as the token is not yet live on public markets. Mutuum Finance also supports card payment options for participation, expanding access beyond on-chain transactions.

V1 Preparation and Next Steps

According to official statements shared by the team on X, Mutuum Finance is preparing the V1 release of its lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This beta phase is intended to allow users to interact with the protocol in a controlled testing environment before a mainnet deployment.

Initial supported assets are expected to include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. V1 features are planned to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tracking, and automated liquidation tools.

As a new crypto project, Mutuum Finance is entering a competitive DeFi crypto landscape that includes both established lending platforms and newer entrants. Its focus on structured risk controls, staged deployment, and multiple layers of security positions it as a protocol emphasizing stability and gradual rollout.

With Phase 2 of the roadmap underway, the completion of the Halborn audit, and preparation for V1 testing, Mutuum Finance continues to move through planned development milestones. The coming stages will determine how the protocol performs in live conditions as it progresses toward full deployment within the DeFi sector.