Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Signals V1 Protocol Release Is Near as Presale Approaches $20M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​​Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a decentralized finance project developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, has indicated that the release of its V1 protocol is nearing as the project’s token presale approaches the $20 million mark. The update comes as Mutuum Finance continues preparations for its initial protocol deployment on the Sepolia testnet, while presale participation remains active in Phase 7.

The project has linked fundraising progress and development milestones closely throughout its rollout, with security reviews and protocol readiness updates being shared alongside presale phase transitions. As the project approaches its next release stage, the team has stated that an announcement regarding the V1 protocol launch timeline is expected soon.

Presale participation nears $20M

Mutuum Finance’s presale is currently in Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The presale structure progresses toward a stated launch price of $0.06, using phased pricing increases rather than a single fixed presale rate. According to project disclosures, Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $20 million and attracted over 18,600 holders during the presale period.

The presale allocation includes 1.82 billion tokens, and the project has reported that more than 820 million tokens have already been sold, placing distribution at close to half of the presale supply. This reduced availability is one of the factors frequently referenced by presale participants, as later phases typically occur as supply continues to tighten.

Mutuum Finance has also highlighted a broader engagement effort during the presale through a $100,000 giveaway. Under the current structure described by the project, the giveaway is designed to reward eligible participants, with individual prizes including allocations worth up to $10,000 in MUTM.

Price progression across phases

The project’s presale has followed a step-based pricing model since Phase 1, where MUTM began at $0.01. With the token now priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, the presale price has increased by 300% from its initial level. Based on the stated $0.06 launch price, early Phase 1 buyers would be positioned for a 500% increase by launch compared to the first presale entry price, assuming the token reaches the planned launch valuation.

Mutuum Finance has described the phased pricing structure as part of its distribution approach, reflecting progression through fundraising stages as development moves closer to a functional release.

V1 protocol release expected to be announced

Mutuum Finance has stated that its V1 protocol is scheduled for deployment on the Sepolia testnet, and that the official launch date is expected to be announced in the near term. The V1 release is presented as the first environment where users can interact with the protocol’s core lending and borrowing functionality in a public test setting.

The project recently confirmed that the Halborn audit covering the lending and borrowing smart contracts has been fully completed. In addition, Mutuum Finance previously disclosed the completion of a CertiK audit with a strong assessment. Together, these independent reviews are positioned as part of the protocol’s preparation process ahead of testnet deployment.

The initial V1 release is expected to introduce the platform’s core components, including liquidity pools, mtTokens representing supplied assets, debt tokens associated with borrow positions, and an automated liquidator system. The first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use on the testnet are expected to include ETH and USDT.

Two lending models: P2C and P2P

Mutuum Finance’s protocol design includes two distinct lending frameworks: peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P). The P2C model is structured around shared liquidity pools. In this approach, lenders supply assets to pools and earn yield based on utilization and borrowing demand, while borrowers access liquidity by depositing collateral within the protocol’s parameters.

The P2P model is designed to support direct lending arrangements between users. Instead of relying on pooled liquidity, borrowers and lenders negotiate terms directly, such as interest rate and duration. The P2P structure is presented as a way to support a broader range of token types and more flexible arrangements while keeping higher-risk lending isolated from the main pooled markets.

As Mutuum Finance approaches the V1 testnet stage, the project continues to outline future initiatives that extend beyond the first release. These include multi-chain expansion, Layer 2 optimizations intended to reduce transaction costs, and the development of an overcollateralized stablecoin intended to be minted and burned through collateral-backed positions within the protocol. The project has also referenced a buy-and-distribute mechanism designed to link protocol activity with token distribution to participants over time.

With presale participation approaching $20 million, nearly half of the presale token allocation already distributed, and a V1 protocol launch announcement expected soon, Mutuum Finance continues to move through its pre-release timeline with both fundraising and technical milestones advancing in parallel.