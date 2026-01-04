New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Roadmap Phase 2 Completion Following Halborn Audit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a decentralized finance project developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, has reported progress toward the completion of Phase 2 of its roadmap following the completion of a Halborn security audit. The update aligns two parallel tracks in the project’s rollout: security review milestones and scheduled development delivery.

Mutuum Finance has stated that Phase 1 of its roadmap is fully completed and that Phase 2 is close to completion, with remaining items described as limited in scope. In parallel, the project has indicated that Phase 3 development has already started, positioning the protocol’s first public release as the next operational milestone.

Halborn audit completed for lending and borrowing smart contracts

The project confirmed that a Halborn security audit has been fully completed, covering the smart contracts and architecture linked to Mutuum’s lending and borrowing functionality. Halborn is a blockchain security firm known for reviewing DeFi protocols and identifying vulnerabilities in contract logic and protocol design. Completion of the audit is being referenced by the project as a prerequisite step as it moves toward testnet deployment.

Mutuum Finance previously reported completing a CertiK audit with a high score. Together, the security assessments are being used to support the project’s readiness framework ahead of broader user testing.

Roadmap Phase 2 nearing completion

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap is structured across four phases: introduction, building, finalization, and delivery. Phase 2 is focused on core protocol development, including smart contract work, front-end development, back-end infrastructure, implementation of risk parameters, and the introduction of advanced protocol features.

According to the roadmap, Phase 2 is mostly completed, with two tasks remaining before it is considered finished, and Phase 3 work is already underway. Phase 3 covers testnet preparation and delivery steps such as demo deployment, beta testing, documentation finalization, and additional external security checks.

V1 protocol release timeline moving closer

Mutuum Finance has stated that the V1 protocol launch date is expected to be announced soon. The initial deployment is planned for the Sepolia testnet, where users will be able to interact with the protocol’s core functions in a test environment.

The project has outlined that V1 will include core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens representing supplied assets, debt tokens tied to borrow positions, and an automated liquidator system. The initial assets expected for lending, borrowing, and collateral use are ETH and USDT.

Alongside development updates, Mutuum Finance continues its token presale. The presale is currently in Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The project has stated a launch price of $0.06. According to disclosed figures, Mutuum Finance has raised over $19.5 million and has attracted over 18,600 token holders.

The presale allocation includes 1.82 billion tokens, with more than 820 million reported as sold to date, placing distribution at close to half of the presale supply.

The project’s near-term milestones, based on its updates and roadmap structure, include completion of the remaining Phase 2 items, confirmation of the V1 testnet launch date, and continued Phase 3 execution related to testing and rollout preparation.

Mutuum Finance has indicated that further announcements regarding the V1 timeline and additional development updates will be released through official channels as milestones are finalized.