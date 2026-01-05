SEALSQ C-Suite Visits India to Advance Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center, Quantum Investments, and Sovereign Space Capabilities

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its C-suite leadership, led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Moreira, will conduct a strategic roadshow across India in early January to accelerate the establishment of a post-quantum semiconductor personalization center and to advance collaboration on post-quantum satellite initiatives with WISeSat.Space.

The roadshow, which will take place from January 5-9, 2026, with visits to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, includes high-level meetings, industrial site visits, and strategic discussions with key partners across India’s leading innovation, semiconductor, and space hubs.

A central focus of this initiative is the strengthening of long-term industrial partnerships, in particular with Kaynes Semicon and Skyroot Aerospace, as part of SEALSQ’s strategy to bring its advanced quantum and post-quantum technologies to the Indian market. SEALSQ aims to leverage trusted local distributors and industrial partners to ensure sustainable and scalable market coverage.

In parallel, the SEALSQ delegation will meet with leading Indian quantum startups and research-driven ventures, with the objective of making strategic investments through its dedicated $100 million Quantum Fund. This fund is designed to support breakthrough technologies across quantum computing, post-quantum cryptography, quantum AI, and secure semiconductor architectures, fostering a resilient and sovereign quantum ecosystem.

India is rapidly emerging as a major global force in quantum technologies, driven by the government-led National Quantum Mission (NQM). The country’s dynamic startup ecosystem includes companies such as QpiAI, which has recently achieved key milestones with the launch of its 25-qubit QpiAI-Indus system and the 64-qubit Kaveri quantum chip. By integrating artificial intelligence with quantum computing and building a fully domestic quantum stack, India is positioning itself for utility-scale quantum advantage across healthcare, finance, materials science, and critical infrastructure.

The roadshow underscores the strategic importance of the Swiss–India relationship, reinforced by the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the EFTA States (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland). TEPA enhances legal certainty and long-term plannability for bilateral trade while significantly improving access for Swiss goods and services to the Indian market. Together these factors create a robust framework for technology transfer and industrial cooperation.

In parallel, SEALSQ and WISeSat are working on the possibility of launching WISeSat satellites from India during 2026, within WISeSat’s sovereign constellation model. This initiative aims to reinforce technological sovereignty, secure connectivity, and space cooperation, while aligning with India’s rapidly expanding launch and space manufacturing capabilities.

“India is a key strategic partner for our long-term vision in quantum security, advanced semiconductors, and sovereign space infrastructure,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ. “This roadshow marks an important milestone in deepening our collaboration with India’s quantum, semiconductor, and space ecosystems. By aligning industrial deployment, strategic investment, and shared technological sovereignty, we aim to build resilient, future-ready capabilities that support secure digital infrastructure, next-generation connectivity, and trusted global supply chains.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

