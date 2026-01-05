TomTom Orbis Maps to power CARIAD’s Automated Driving systems

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced that CARIAD, the automotive software company of the Volkswagen Group, will use TomTom’s advanced Orbis Maps as a core component of automated driving systems developed by CARIAD.

TomTom Orbis Maps for automated driving (AD) will provide fundamental spatial context to amplify and enlarge the understanding that CARIAD’s systems have of their surroundings by providing highly accurate, up-to-date location information. As an additional map-based layer within the overall vehicle software stack, TomTom’s advanced maps complement onboard sensors and systems. This capability will help enhance a wide range of safety-critical automated driving functionalities, from Intelligent Speed Assistance to hands-free driving, supporting predictable, human-like behaviour in complex driving scenarios for future vehicles across Volkswagen Group brands.

TomTom’s AI-native, real-time mapmaking platform is built for scale and collaboration, and enables the creation of detailed lane geometry, lane attribution, and behavioral data, all in reference to a stable, open map standard. Its interoperable map allows independent content producers to contribute and ensures minute-level updates across all road classes. TomTom’s multi-source approach to map production combines high-precision car sensor-derived observations, survey vehicles, and aerial data, allowing Orbis Maps to deliver unmatched coverage across 235+ countries and territories, spanning all road types, with exceptional quality and freshness, while continuously monitoring changes and triggering rapid updates.

“High-quality and fresh maps are a foundational part of safe and scalable automated driving today,” said Francisco Ramon Moreno Garcia, Head of Maps, CARIAD. “As AI perception continues to advance, maps stay important as contextual layers that enhance what the sensors see in real time.”

“This is a testament to the strength of our product and the depth of our technical collaboration with CARIAD,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “TomTom brings not only cutting-edge technology but also the ability to deliver solutions that meet Volkswagen Group’s evolving needs. This collaboration reinforces our leadership in the future of driving.”

