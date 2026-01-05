ALSTOM S.A: Alstom awarded three contracts for a total value of approximately €2.5bn

05 January 2026 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that it has received three contracts:

A contract for the supply of rolling stock to a customer in the Americas region for approximately €1.4bn.

A contract for the supply of rolling stock to a customer in the Europe region as part of a framework agreement for approximately €0.6bn.

A contract for the supply of additional rolling stock and the associated maintenance to a customer in the Europe region for approximately €0.5bn.





These orders were booked in Q3 FY2025/26.

More detailed press releases will follow over the next few weeks.

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

