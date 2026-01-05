Nasdaq Copenhagen

Change in the general management

General manager Carl Pedersen has today informed the bank’s board of directors that he wishes to leave the bank at the end of 2026.

Carl Pedersen will therefore step down from the general management at the end of December 2026, after which the bank will continue with a three-member general management.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Martin Krogh Pedersen

Chairman of the board

