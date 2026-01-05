Company announcement

No. 01/2026

5 January 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 December 2025 to 2 January 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 22/12/2025 12,000 345.05 4,140,600 23/12/2025 12,000 347.35 4,168,200 29/13/2025 11,000 352.94 3,882,340 30/12/2025 11,000 355.17 3,906,870 02/01/2026 12,000 356.99 4,283,880 Accumulated for the period 58,000 - 20,381,890 Accumulated under the programme 1,377,896 - 387,216,990

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,735,556 treasury shares corresponding to 3.7% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments