Lantronix Previews Turnkey Drone Reference Platform to Accelerate Defense and Commercial UAV Development

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced the preview of its new Drone Reference Platform, a turnkey, NDAA- and TAA-compliant development platform engineered to accelerate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) design cycles and reduce integration risk for drone OEMs. Available for private demonstrations in the Lantronix suite at the Wynn Las Vegas, the platform enables OEMs to move from concept to flight-ready prototype in weeks instead of months. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Enabling Edge AI for Mission-Critical Drone Applications

Lantronix continues to expand its presence in the defense and commercial drone ecosystem, working with a growing number of UAV and drone component manufacturers. Through these engagements, drone operations are increasingly identified as Edge AI systems due to their rising requirements for onboard compute, which is essential for enabling real-time perception, autonomy and in-flight decision-making.

Lantronix’s Drone Reference Platform is designed to support mission-critical applications, including:

Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR)

Security and perimeter monitoring

Industrial inspection and infrastructure monitoring

Navigation and obstacle avoidance in degraded environments





The platform enables OEMs to deploy and operate AI models in real-world flight applications while simultaneously generating training datasets, validating performance in live conditions and supporting parallel development, qualification and transition to production hardware.

Platform Highlights

At its core is the Lantronix Open-Q™ 8550 series µSOM based on the Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ QCS8550 System on Chip paired with both Ubuntu and Yocto Linux development environment, validated sensor and flight-control integrations as well as complete reference documentation — all in an ultra-compact footprint optimized for airborne AI workloads.

The platform includes:

Open-Q 8550 µSOM, delivering AI-class edge compute for perception, autonomy and onboard analytics.

delivering AI-class edge compute for perception, autonomy and onboard analytics. Linux based software stack, enabling immediate deployment of AI/ML models and accelerated development cycles.

enabling immediate deployment of AI/ML models and accelerated development cycles. Native FLIR Hadron 640 and additional FLIR payload integration , providing fused thermal/RGB video pipelines for ISR, industrial inspection and navigation.

, providing fused thermal/RGB video pipelines for ISR, industrial inspection and navigation. Pixhawk + PX4 integration , ensuring reliable flight-control handoff and deterministic performance.

, ensuring reliable flight-control handoff and deterministic performance. Complete turnkey dev kit, reducing hardware bring-up, sensor alignment and compute integration from months to weeks.





Strategic Value to the Defense Drone Ecosystem

“The Drone Reference Platform advances Lantronix’s position as a foundational technology partner for next-generation UAV programs,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer of Lantronix. “By delivering a fully integrated, NDAA- and TAA-compliant platform that combines edge compute, sensing and flight control, we’re enabling OEMs to innovate faster, reduce risk and scale more confidently into production.”

Investor Takeaway

Lantronix’s expansion into turnkey drone compute solutions strengthens its role as a strategic supplier across defense, intelligence and commercial UAV markets, extending beyond connectivity into mission-critical compute and AI infrastructure, for first person view (FPV) and small UAV applications. With the global drone sector projected to reach $57.8 billion by 2030, according to Drone Industry Insight’s 2025–2030 report, Lantronix is well positioned to capture growing demand for secure, high-performance, avionics-ready Edge AI platforms that support long-term, scalable drone programs.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

