Sonepar Kicks Off First-Ever National Customer Appreciation Month for Electrical Contractors

CHARLESTON, SC, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonepar, the world's leading B2B distributor of electrical equipment, solutions, and services, is proud to announce the launch of its first national customer appreciation initiative for electrical contractors. January Jumpstart will run throughout the month of January across 12 Sonepar brands in the U.S. This exclusive sales event highlights the advantages of partnering with Sonepar and provides electrical contractors with special offers designed to deliver added value and savings.

“We’re kicking off the year with a bold campaign to help our customers save time and money,” said Heather Naida, SVP Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience at Sonepar USA. “Along with deals, we’ll remind customers we can help them get jobs done faster and more efficiently with our project management expertise and online tools, kitting, lighting design/build services, staging and storage, and more. We’re amplifying our customer value proposition, which is a true differentiator in the electrical distribution industry.”

In partnership with event sponsors Milwaukee Tool and 3M, January Jumpstart will feature exclusive offers, exciting live-demonstration counter events at flagship branches, and a sweepstakes with a grand prize valued at $5,000. The grand prize winner will receive two Milwaukee PACKOUTTM rack kits and four PACKOUTTM shelf and e-tracks that can be installed in a shop or van, as well as an assortment of 3M products (terms apply). The campaign will be promoted via streaming audio and Connected TV commercials, targeted digital advertising, branch signage, and live product demonstrations—ensuring customers experience the excitement both online and in-store.

“January Jumpstart is more than a sales event—it’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to helping customers succeed in the year ahead,” said Naida. “We understand the challenges they face and are focused on delivering solutions that address their most pressing needs.”

January Jumpstart builds on the strong momentum of Sonepar’s national advertising campaign, Our knowledge is ELECTRIC, launched in 2025 across all brands. The campaign continues to significantly boost both web and in-branch traffic and will be expanded in scope this year.

Sonepar’s participating brands in the customer appreciation month event include Capital Electric, Codale, Cooper Electric, Crawford Electric, Echo Electric, North Coast Electric, NorthEast Electrical, OneSource Distributors, QED, Sunrise Electric, Viking Electric and World Electric.

About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B-to-B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2024, Sonepar achieved sales of $35.2 billion.* Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them with an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 46,000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: Powering Progress for Future Generations. www.sonepar.com

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 570 locations nationwide and 12,800 associates. For more information, visit www.soneparusa.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €32.5B at 1.082 EUR/USD average rate.

About 3M

3M is a global innovation company that applies science to improve lives and support the success of customers in a wide range of industries. The company delivers solutions across safety, industrial, electronics, transportation, and consumer markets, focusing on reliability, performance, and sustainability. With a long history of research and development, 3M works closely with customers and partners to solve complex challenges and create practical, scalable solutions. www.3m.com

About Milwaukee Tool

Since the company began in 1924, Milwaukee Tool has led the industry in developing innovative solutions that deliver increased productivity and unmatched durability for professional construction users. Whether it is through our world-leading M12™ and M18™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of our M12 and M18 FUEL™ products, jobsite lighting, time-saving accessories, or innovative hand tool and storage products, we are dedicated to delivering a continuous flow of advanced, trade-specific solutions. Milwaukee Tool is not simply a manufacturer – we are progressive problem solvers. www.milwaukeetool.com

Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

