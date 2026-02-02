Sonepar and Kardex Launch Scalable, Space-Efficient Automation System in Las Vegas Distribution Center

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AutoStore partner Kardex provided an automated solution to Codale, a Utah-based operating company of global B2B electrical distribution leader Sonepar. The goods-to-person system at Codale’s new central distribution center (CDC) allows Codale to stock a high volume of products in a densely populated area off the Las Vegas strip. Orders are filled rapidly and accurately, thanks to Kardex FulfillX and AutoStore™ automation.

“We’re able to serve walk-in customers in just minutes,” said Dana Mouritzen, Chief Operating Officer and President East Region, Sonepar USA. “And we have the flexibility to adjust to an influx of orders for a large-scale project with reliable, accurate service. Customers get exactly what they need when they need it; that’s the bottom line.”

The AutoStore system powered by Kardex’s FulfillX warehouse execution software (WES) provides a high-density solution for an urban environment. It compresses nearly 10,000 SKUs into a 5,500-sq-ft footprint, reducing floor space requirements by 80%. Codale’s 160,000-square-foot CDC manages both regional replenishment for their wider branch network and same-day will call orders from electrical contractors in Las Vegas.

Kardex FulfillX manages every process, from storage allocation to carton selection, using real-time data to sequence orders and balance workloads automatically, maintaining throughput and order accuracy across multiple workstations even as demand fluctuates. Operators are guided through the picking and packing process by the Kardex IPA interactive interface via 3D visual instructions.

An intelligent cartonization module within FulfillX calculates the most efficient box size and packing layout, resulting in fewer packages per order and more efficient shipping in line with Sonepar’s goals to reduce carbon emissions.

From day one, the new system has significantly increased throughput. Standard order processing has risen by +12% and will call order processing by +20%. The system’s modular architecture allows robots and ports to be added in the future, supporting projected growth for the next decade.

Fred Fox, President, Kardex Solutions, commented, “Sonepar recognized that future-ready fulfillment demands intelligent workflows, real-time orchestration, and a seamless customer experience. Their Las Vegas operation is now one of the most advanced distribution environments in the industry, and we’re honored to help bring that vision to life.”

Codale’s facility is managed by Kyle Trenholm and serves industrial customers, OEMs, and commercial and residential contractors at 3975 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102.





###

About Kardex

Kardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems and lifecycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems, and automated high-bay warehouses, and acts as a global AutoStore partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989. For more information, please visit www.kardex.com.

About Codale Electric Supply

Founded in 1975, Codale Electric Supply is a premier electrical distributor offering comprehensive solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential needs. With headquarters in Salt Lake City, UT, Codale is part of Sonepar, a global leader in B-to-B electrical distribution. For more information, visit www.codale.com.

Codale Is Part of Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B-to-B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2023, Sonepar achieved sales of $36 billion.* Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 45,000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: “Powering Progress for Future Generations”.

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 570 locations nationwide and 12,800 associates. For more information, visit www.soneparusa.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €33.3B at 1.082 EUR/USD average rate.

Contact Info



Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

Attachments