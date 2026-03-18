Sonepar USA Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

CHARLESTON, SC, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonepar, the global leader in B2B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services, has announced the successful completion of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Advanced certification in the U.S. CMMC is a regulatory framework that establishes tools, processes, and controls needed to protect sensitive data from cyber threats. This CMMC designation allows Sonepar to support customers across federally regulated sectors, including defense-related industrial manufacturing, defense contractors, and critical infrastructure like transportation and utilities.

“We’re taking the lead in setting cybersecurity standards for distribution,” said Rob Taylor, President Sonepar Americas. “We decided five years ago to pursue this Certification on behalf of our U.S. operating companies and made the necessary investments to meet CMMC requirements to ensure we’re well positioned to support our customers as these standards become more common. This milestone reinforces Sonepar’s role in securing customers’ data and strengthening the resilience of their supply chains. CMMC and other heightened cybersecurity standards are also becoming the norm in other sectors like data centers, oil and gas, and wastewater treatment, so we’re approaching all of this proactively.”

“CMMC is an extremely rigorous framework, and we’re incredibly proud of the teams who’ve helped us get here,” shared Don Sarno, SVP Digital Enterprise for Sonepar Americas. “Sonepar is advancing cybersecurity standards within the electrical distribution industry. Our customers know without a doubt that we take cybersecurity risks seriously and their sensitive information is safe with us.”

Please contact your local Sonepar company account representative or the Sonepar Regulated Transactions Office at info@soneparrto.com if you have questions about how Sonepar USA or its U.S. operating companies can support your business with our CMMC Certification.

Contact Info



Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

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