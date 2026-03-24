Sonepar Sets New Records in 2025 with $37.9 billion Sales and Market Leadership

Paris, France, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonepar delivered record sales of $37.9 billion in 2025 and strengthened its profitability despite a challenging global economic environment.

Electrification is driving new opportunities for Sonepar worldwide, with strong growth across key sectors such as industrial automation, energy storage, grid and infrastructures modernization and rapidly expanding data centers. Sonepar registered over $1.7 billion in sales for the data center market, underscoring the Group’s commitment to innovation and industry leadership.

“Sonepar’s performance in 2025 is the result of a bold transformation strategy launched in 2021, executed with discipline and fueled by the dedication of engaged teams across the globe. The company has solidified its leadership position throughout the Americas and continues to advance its digitalization, supply chain modernization, and sustainability initiatives. Guided by its Purpose, Sonepar is not only reinventing its own business but is also reshaping the future of the B-to-B electrical distribution industry,” commented Philippe Delpech, Sonepar President & CEO.

Rob Taylor, President Sonepar Americas, stated: “In 2025, our record results are a direct reflection of the talent, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence from our amazing associates across our footprint. In addition to record results, we continue to make significant investments in our Spark omnichannel platform, automating our warehouse operations, and our service and solution capabilities to provide our customers with best-in-class service. I could not be more proud of our accomplishments, and I have never been so excited about the future for our business.”

Advanced digital technologies are transforming Sonepar’s operations, driving enhancements in customer engagement, associate experience, and supply chain performance. Artificial Intelligence (AI), as the third phase of transformation, plays a pivotal role in optimizing critical business processes, including sales order automation, demand planning, and inventory management, enabling Sonepar to deliver greater efficiency and value across its global network.

“We have made tremendous progress on our digital enterprise agenda, strengthening our capabilities through advanced data insights and AI technology that Sonepar is deploying fast and at scale. Our online sales soared to $13.9 billion in 2025, fueled by Spark – Sonepar’s state-of-the-art omnichannel platform – which delivered an impressive 50% revenue growth compared to 2024. Supply chain modernization remains a key focus, with 37 automated distribution centers now operational across the globe, further enhancing efficiency and service quality. This transformation underpins Sonepar’s commitment to growth supported by continuous education, enabling the ongoing upskilling of all associates across the Group. I thank all of Sonepar’s associates for their hard work and commitment in delivering our 2025 results,” added Philippe Delpech.

In 2025, Sonepar delivered strong achievements across all three regions and continued its strategic expansion by acquiring 10 new companies, contributing $277 million in sales. The Group prioritized the seamless integration of its 2024 acquisitions, which together accounted for $2.5 billion in revenues. A notable achievement was the consolidation of five American companies into a unified entity under Echo Electric, a single brand to service customers and grow across the mid-central region in the USA.

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Americas: Sonepar is now the leader in its core B2B electrical distribution business across the American continent, with $19 billion in sales spanning eight countries and delivered strong growth in sales with historically high EBIT performance and cash generation. In Brazil, four strategic acquisitions further established Sonepar as the leader in industrial automation. In the USA, revenues surged 15% year-over-year, and digital sales accounted for 33% of total revenues. Sonepar USA obtained the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 Advanced certification. With this milestone, Sonepar provides its customers with a compliant, reliable, and secure platform for managing sensitive federally regulated government supply projects, and critical utilities infrastructures.

Europe: Sonepar achieved a significant milestone in its digital transformation, with digital sales now representing 45% of the region’s total revenue - a year-on-year increase of 2.5 percentage points. This accomplishment highlights Sonepar’s ongoing commitment to advancing its digital business and reinforcing its leadership in the European market. In Italy, Sonepar entered a new growth phase by appointing a single Country President to oversee its two companies, establishing a cohesive leadership and strategic roadmap aimed at achieving $3 billion in revenue. Across Europe, 80% of picking lines are now fully automated thanks to the opening of four new automated distribution centers in Spain, France, and the Netherlands. Spain is also nearing completion of a third automated distribution center in Madrid, further accelerating Sonepar’s supply‑chain transformation, supporting the integration of our four recent acquisitions and preparing the launch of Spark - the Group’s omnichannel platform - as the Iberic region moves towards becoming a $1 billion revenue platform for Sonepar.

APAC: Australia opened two automated regional fulfilment centers in Brisbane and Melbourne and recorded a 28% increase in sales. Sonepar continues to expand in India through acquisitions while delivering a strong profitable organic growth. In China, despite the adverse economic conditions for foreign brands distributors, Sonepar maintained growth.

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United by a shared purpose – Powering Progress for Future Generations – Sonepar’s 46,000 associates are advancing the Group’s sustainability commitments. In 2025, Sonepar earned a Platinum EcoVadis rating, placing the Group among the top 1% worldwide, and submitted its environmental data to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the first time, receiving a B score. These milestones reflect strong climate action, rigorous data management, and transparent reporting.

In line with the Group’s Purpose, Sonepar strengthened its commitment to inclusive value sharing. In 2024, the company launched its first annual free share allocation program, initiated by Colam Entreprendre, Sonepar’s shareholder. This plan allocates free shares each year to all associates with at least three years of seniority, with no financial contribution required. By 2025, more than 28,000 associates have become potential shareholders. This long-term initiative reflects Sonepar’s dedication to aligning the interests of the Group, its shareholders, and its associates, and to fostering a culture of inclusivity and shared success.

2025 achievements mark another decisive step in Sonepar’s transformation journey. As the Group continues to invest in innovation, digital capabilities, sustainability, and talent, it is well‑positioned to support customers worldwide and pursue long‑term, profitable, and responsible growth.

Contact Info



Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

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