Copperhead Resources Announces Changes in Officers

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") announces that Kevin Zhou has resigned as an officer of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Zhou for his contributions and service.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Denise Lok, Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company, has been appointed Corporate Secretary and that James A. Deckelman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Deckelman is an exploration and energy executive with over 25 years of international oil and gas experience in resource discovery, operations leadership, and corporate strategy. He has held executive and technical leadership roles with major global energy companies, including ConocoPhillips, BP and Talisman, where he contributed to the discovery and advancement of significant resource portfolios across the Americas, Africa and the Middle East. Mr. Deckelman is currently President of Mayfair Energy Ventures, LLC. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) in 2024 and 2025, and Chief Exploration Officer for GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK), a Latin America producer and explorer.

Mr. Deckelman holds a Master’s degree in Geology from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geology from Miami University. He has authored numerous technical publications in the field of petroleum geology and exploration strategy.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with a focus on critical elements and precious metals. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Twilite Gold Project located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

