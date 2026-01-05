BridgeBio to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that co-founder and CEO, Neil Kumar, Ph.D., will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 12 at 7:30 am PT.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s investor webinar, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

