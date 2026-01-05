Parashift positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading IDP vendors.

Parashift, powered by its proprietary Document Swarm Learning® and a cloud-native, compliance-first architecture has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Parashift as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), 2025.

Apoorva Dawalbhakta, Associate Director (Research) at the QKS Group, states, “Parashift has strengthened its position in the global IDP landscape through its proprietary ‘Document Swarm Learning®’, which delivers a continuously improving extraction accuracy, without the need of any customer-specific retraining. Its cloud-native, compliance-focused architecture, which is further reinforced by its alignment with key regulatory frameworks like C5, GDPR, and revDSG - makes it particularly suited for highly regulated environments.” He further states, “Parashift’s API-first design steadfastly accelerates the integration into ECM, workflows, as well as the hyperautomation ecosystems, thereby enabling consistent and rapid deployment, across the diverse enterprise contexts. Ultimately, its expanding library of pre-trained document types and its robust unified learning framework, appears to significantly reduce the associated configuration overheads. All this, leads to Parashift’s positioning as a compelling choice for those organizations, which seek an end-to-end adaptive, scalable, and audit-ready ‘document intelligence’ offering, at the enterprise scale.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. It also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Alain Veuve, CEO of Parashift, say, “Being named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ is a testament to our team's relentless innovation. Parashift is evolving rapidly. We are now laser-focused on empowering enterprises with Agentic End-2-End Automation driven by Neurosymbolic AI. This new era of document automation goes far beyond LLM, it’s about providing the semantic understanding necessary for fully automated enterprise workflows.”

Additional Resources:

For more information about Parashift, visit Here

About Parashift:

Parashift AI is a leading Intelligent Document Automation vendor in Europe. Utilizing proprietary Document Swarm Learning®, LLM Clusters and OneTouchLearning™ combined into advanced Neurosymbolic AI, Parashift provides a cloud-native platform that delivers enterprise-grade document process automation capabilities. With a strict compliance- & infosec-first angle (ISO27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, GDPR, C5) and a strategic focus on Agentic Automation, Parashift empowers enterprises to seamlessly integrate adaptive end-to-end document AI workflows.

Media Contact:



press@parashift.io

Parashift AI

Hauptstrasse 134

4450 Sissach

Switzerland.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/parashift-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-intelligent-document-processing-idp-2025-by-qks-group-1601

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/