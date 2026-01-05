ParaZero Successfully Completes DefendAir Live Demonstration for Senior NATO Officers

Kfar Saba, Israel, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced a significant milestone: the successful completion of its first live demonstration of the DefendAir counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) platform on European soil.

This high-profile event, held in partnership with a premier Western European distributor, drew approximately 40 senior military officers from multiple NATO member states. Attendees witnessed firsthand the exceptional performance of DefendAir as it effortlessly neutralized simulated hostile drones in realistic battlefield and critical infrastructure protection scenarios.

The live-fire exercise highlighted DefendAir’s rapid deployment, precision targeting, high interception success rate, and ability to operate effectively in complex environments - key advantages that resonated strongly with the attending officers responsible for force protection and counter-drone procurement across NATO forces.

“This first European demonstration marks a significant milestone in our strategic expansion into NATO-aligned markets,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero Technologies. “The overwhelmingly positive feedback from senior officers of multiple Western European armed forces validates the readiness and effectiveness of DefendAir as a mission-critical solution. Together with our new partner, we are now actively engaged in follow-up discussions and tender processes that we believe has the potential to accelerate adoption of our technology across the region.”

The successful demonstration builds directly on the strategic distribution agreement recently announced, which granted the Distributor rights to distribute ParaZero’s DefendAir systems throughout multiple Western European NATO countries.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

