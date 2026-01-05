Greif, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DELAWARE, Ohio, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will report the company’s 2026 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28, 2026. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter results.

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with the earnings press release. The conference call will include management’s prepared remarks and a question and answer session.

Participants may access the call using the following online registration link. Registrants will receive a confirmation containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on January 29, 2026. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company’s web site at http://investor.greif.com.

Webcast Details

Title: Greif, Inc. Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oqaob55g

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in 40 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world’s most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life’s essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company’s Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Integrated Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Bill D’Onofrio

614-499-7233

bill.donofrio@greif.com