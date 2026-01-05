Security Vision positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Exposure Management, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Exposure Management vendors. 
  • Security Vision, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. 

QKS Group announced that it has named Security Vision a Technology Leader in the analysis of global Exposure Management, Q4 2025

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position. 

As per Sujitsinh Dubal, Principal Analyst at QKS Group “Security Vision exemplifies the strategic direction of exposure management by operationalizing attacker-level intelligence into a continuous validation engine that supports real-time security optimization. The platform enables organizations to translate complex exposure signals into prioritized, defensible actions that materially advance resilience. Security Vision’s leadership reflects its ability to fuse visibility, validation and mobilization into a unified programmatic discipline that drives measurable reduction of business risk.”

"We are proud to be among the leaders in such a renowned and respected ranking as SPARK Matrix™ 2025. This achievement is further confirmation of the maturity and competitiveness of Security Vision's solutions, which is especially important in the context of our company's systematic efforts to expand into international markets. As part of our international development strategy, QKS Group's high rating demonstrates Security Vision's expertise to potential partners and customers not only in Russia but also globally," said Roman Dushkov, Security Vision International Business Director.

Additional Resources: 

About Security Vision
Security Vision is a leading player in the Russian information security market. It is the creator of Russia's first low-code/no-code platform for automating and robotizing information security processes, enabling the robotization of up to 95% of IT/Cybersecurity software and hardware functions 24/7. Products built on the Security Vision platform provide continuous response to threats and cyber incidents, IT asset discovery and configuration management, vulnerability detection and management, data analysis, and process management.

Media Contacts:
pr@securityvision.ru
+7 (495) 803-3660
www.securityvision.ru
Sadovnicheskaya street 57, bld. 2
Moscow, 115035, Russia

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:
Shraddha Roy 
PR & Media Relations
QKS Group 

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C, 
EON Free Zone, Kharadi,
Pune, India
Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/security-vision-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-exposure-management-2025-by-qks-group-1600
