Weight Watchers Expands Its Integrated GLP-1 Platform with Access to Wegovy® Pill Advancing a New Standard for Long-Term Weight Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“Weight Watchers”), the global leader in science-backed weight health, today announced access to Novo Nordisk’s newly FDA approved oral formulation of Wegovy® through its integrated GLP-1 platform. The addition of a once-daily Wegovy pill expands access to GLP-1 treatment and reinforces Weight Watchers’ leadership in delivering comprehensive care models that help people succeed on medication in real life by pairing medical therapy with evidence-based behavior change and ongoing support.

Weight Watchers, through its affiliated Weight Watchers Clinic, is a NovoCare® Recognized Care Provider based on its demonstrated ability to deliver FDA-approved GLP-1 medications alongside expert clinical care. Through Weight Watchers Med+ and the GLP-1 Success Program, the company delivers differentiated real-world outcomes by combining access to board-certified physicians and clinicians, evidence-based behavioral science, coaching and community support, and purpose-built digital tools. Together this integrated care model helps members stay engaged, manage side effects, and achieve meaningfully better results than medication alone.



“The next era of weight health isn’t about access to medication alone, it’s about helping people succeed on it,” said Tara Comonte, CEO of Weight Watchers. “For decades, Weight Watchers has shown that support drives results and we’re seeing that same truth play out in the GLP-1 era. By pairing access to GLP-1 medications with our proven guidance, structure, and community support, we’re helping people achieve far greater results. Expanding access to Wegovy® pill, a long-anticipated alternative to injectable GLP-1s, is an exciting next step.”

Through its integrated platform, Weight Watchers supports people using GLP-1 therapy, with structured behavioral programs designed to improve outcomes—whether medication is prescribed through Weight Watchers Med+ or elsewhere.

Weight Watchers’ integrated model has demonstrated meaningful real-world outcomes. At one month, Weight Watchers Med+ members prescribed a GLP-1 who regularly engaged with the GLP-1 Success Program lost 61.3% more body weight, on average, than those who did not engage in the behavioral support program. At twelve months, engaged Med+ members lost 29.1% more weight than those who used GLP-1s without corresponding behavioral support. These results underscore the importance and impact of pairing GLP-1 therapy with evidence-based programs designed to deliver better outcomes over time.*

“Collaborations with companies like Novo Nordisk are central to expanding access while ensuring patients are supported beyond the prescription,” said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at Weight Watchers. “Together, we’ve aligned around education, access, pricing, and pharmacy integration to help patients understand how to use oral GLP-1s effectively and ensure they have the guidance and structure needed to succeed.”

“As the first and only oral GLP-1 medication approved by FDA for the treatment of obesity and overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, Wegovy Pill is the most recent example of Novo Nordisk’s steadfast commitment to innovation in obesity care,” said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations at Novo Nordisk. “We are confident that this innovation will increase access to the millions of patients who remain untreated, fitting into their daily routines and preferences which is an area that Weight Watchers has well established expertise.”

With the introduction of Wegovy® pill, Weight Watchers further expands access to GLP-1 treatment that offers a once-daily option that may appeal to individuals who have been hesitant or unable to begin injectable therapies. Weight Watchers Med+ members can access the oral formulation starting at $149 per month, providing a more accessible entry point for individuals seeking clinically supported, evidence-based weight health care.

As GLP-1 adoption accelerates, Weight Watchers remains focused on offering access to safe, FDA approved solutions grounded in clinical integrity and real-world support. By offering access that pairs medication with proven behavioral programs, Weight Watchers is helping more people not only start treatment—but achieve better results with it.

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com.

ABOUT NOVO NORDISK

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company with a heritage of more than 100 years in diabetes care. Building on this foundation, our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases — from diabetes and obesity to rare blood and endocrine disorders — by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. We are committed to long-term, responsible business practices that deliver financial, social and environmental value. Headquartered in Denmark and operating in around 80 countries, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 78,500 people and markets products in roughly 170 countries. In the United States, Novo Nordisk has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people across more than 10 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington, D.C. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and novonordisk-us.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

*Both outcomes were based on internal analyses of self-reported member data that has not been independently verified.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lizzy Levitan

WW@hunt-gather.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

John Mills or Anna Kate Heller

WeightWatchers@icrinc.com