DeFi Development Corp. Partners with Hylo to Boost Yield and Participate in Points Program

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced a partnership with Hylo, a Solana native DeFi protocol, to enhance onchain yield across portions of the Company’s digital asset treasury and participate in Hylo’s points incentive program.

Through this partnership, DeFi Development Corp. will deploy select assets into Hylo’s yield products, which are designed to optimize returns through capital-efficient, onchain mechanisms native to the Solana ecosystem. In addition to earning protocol-generated yield, the Company expects to accrue Hylo points, which could provide incremental upside.

Hylo enables scalable, capital-efficient returns with its fully transparent architecture and risk management. The protocol is designed to serve sophisticated users seeking optimized yield and leverage trading opportunities while maintaining composability across the broader Solana DeFi stack.

“This partnership with Hylo aligns directly with our strategy of actively compounding SOL and related assets through high-quality, Solana native yield opportunities,” said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. “In addition to enhancing yield, participation in Hylo’s points program provides additional optionality and exposure to emerging incentive structures across the Solana ecosystem.”

Proceeds from this deployment are expected to be used in a manner consistent with the Company’s capital allocation framework, including funding operating expenses, supporting additional SOL accumulation, and potentially contributing to stock repurchases. By directing incremental onchain yield toward both treasury growth and shareholder-aligned initiatives, the Company aims to enhance long-term value creation further while maintaining balance sheet discipline.

Market participants who join Hylo through DFDV’s referral link can help advance the Company’s mission of accumulating SOL and increasing SPS. By using the referral link, users both access Hylo’s yield and points program and support DFDV’s long-term Solana-focused strategy.



DFDV’s referral link: https://hylo.so/leverage?ref=9FMHEP



Learn more about Hylo: https://docs.hylo.so/introduction



Learn more about Hylo Points: https://docs.hylo.so/xp-system/overview



About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About Hylo

Hylo is Solana DeFi's breakout protocol of 2025, scaling from zero to $100M TVL in four months and currently generating $6M+ in annualized fees. After winning Colosseum's Radar hackathon in late 2024, Hylo raised a seed round led by Robot Ventures with Solana Ventures and Colosseum.

Hylo's products are precision engineered for yield generation and capital efficiency. xSOL provides liquidation-free leveraged SOL exposure, hyUSD is a yield-bearing stablecoin generating double-digit APY, and hyloSOL is Solana's highest-yielding liquid staking token.



Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including concerning the warrant distribution; the anticipated record date and distribution date for the warrant; the anticipated gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants; the expected use of proceeds; the acceptance to trading of the warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the prices of the warrants; and the existence of a market for those warrants. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including market risks, trends and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.





Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com