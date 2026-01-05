Why Respiratory Vaccines Remain a Strategic Focus for Healthcare Systems Worldwide?

Ottawa, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the Emerging Developments in the Respiratory Disease Vaccine?

The global respiratory disease vaccine market includes biological preparations for boosting the body's immune system to create protection against infectious pathogens (viruses or bacteria) that affect the airways and lungs. These vaccines are widely employed in the growing respiratory diseases, as well as the market is fostering technological breakthroughs in vaccine development, through robust government support for immunization programs. Recent advances encompass novel conjugate vaccines (PCV15 and PCV20) that provide wider serotype coverage, and consistent research into 24-valent and 30+ valent PCV candidates is elevating protection against S. pneumoniae.

Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market Forecast

The global respiratory disease vaccine market size is calculated at USD 68.43 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 98.41 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

The respiratory disease vaccine market will likely exceed USD 65.72 billion by 2025.

Valuation is projected to hit USD 98.41 billion by 2035.

Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% starting from 2026 to 2035.

North America accounted for a major share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By target disease/indication, the influenza vaccines segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By target disease/indication, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By vaccine technology/platform, the inactivated/split & subunit vaccines segment led the respiratory disease vaccine market in 2024.

By vaccine technology/platform, the mRNA vaccines segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the studied years.

By age group/indication population, the pediatrics segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By age group/indication population, the maternal immunization segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By route/formulation, the intramuscular injection segment dominated the market in 2024.

By route/formulation, the intranasal/mucosal segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By end-user/distribution channel, the public health programs/government immunization campaigns segment led the market in 2024.

By end-user/distribution channel, the retail pharmacies & occupational/workplace vaccination segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted timeframe.



What are the Substantial Drivers in the Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market?

One of the major catalysts, a rise in prevalence of influenza, pneumonia, and COPD, is developing a sustained demand for preventive measures to lower morbidity, mortality, and the strain on healthcare systems. Alongside, companies are exploring faster development of mRNA, viral vector, and recombinant protein vaccines. Besides this, many pharma firms are actively involved in investments and collaborations in research and development to widen product portfolios and enhance vaccine formulations.

What are the Key Drifts in the Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market?

In November 2025, Apriori Bio, a Flagship Pioneering company and Research Infectious Diseases Labs (A*STAR IDL) made a research partnership to co-develop and assess next-generation self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines targeting seasonal and pandemic influenza.

In September 2025, Novavax, Inc. announced progress on its collaboration and license agreement (CLA) with Sanofi regarding Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant, to explore Sanofi's license to include use of Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant in Sanofi's pandemic influenza vaccine candidate program.

In April 2025, Germany-based Ethris, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, collaborated with Lonza to evolve room-temperature-stable, spray-dried formulations of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccine candidates.



What is the Developing Challenge in the Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market?

As numerous vaccines are temperature-sensitive, are demand a reliable "cold chain" for storage and transportation, which creates a vital hurdle in the supply chain. Also, the broader process for vaccine development, clinical trials, and regulatory approval is time-consuming, expensive, and subject to stricter safety standards is emerging as a barrier in the market progression.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing the largest revenue share, North America led the market in 2024. A specific driver is a huge burden of influenza, pneumonia, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), with advanced healthcare systems and well-developed vaccination programs. Recently, the CDC found that there were at least 1,100,000 illnesses, 11,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths from flu so far this season. According to the American Medical Association, RSV results in between 3.6 million and 6.5 million outpatient visits annually in the U.S., between 190,000 and 350,000 hospitalizations, and 10,000 to 23,000 deaths.

In June 2025, the FDA approved Merck's clesrovimab (Enflonsia), a novel long-acting monoclonal antibody product to prevent RSV lower respiratory tract disease in infants under 8 months entering their first RSV season.



Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market in 2024?

In the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR, due to a large population base. Also, many Asian governments are fostering immunization programs through campaigns to raise awareness and acceptance of vaccination as a preventative measure. Whereas China has transformed its 2025–2026 influenza vaccination guidelines, and recommended alliance with the updated WHO-recommended strains and focusing on vaccination for high-priority groups.

In June and July 2025, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) expert panel approved two major RSV vaccines to undergo Phase III clinical trials in India.



Segmental Insights

By target disease/indication analysis

What Made the Influenza Vaccines Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The influenza vaccines segment held a major revenue share of the respiratory disease vaccine market in 2024. According to the WHO, there are around a billion cases of seasonal influenza annually, from which 3–5 million cases of severe conditions. For these cases, and for the 2025-2026 Northern Hemisphere season, all flu vaccines are delivered as trivalent, to protect against two influenza A strains (H1N1 and H3N2) and one B strain (B/Victoria lineage).

In the future, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines segment is predicted to witness rapid expansion. As per the WHO report, annually, RSV leads to 3.6 million RSV-associated hospitalizations and approximately 100,000 RSV-attributable deaths in children under 5 years of age around the globe. Additionally, WHO’s SAGE committee endorsed the use of maternal Abrysvo for lowering the burden of severe RSV in infants, with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

By vaccine technology/platform analysis

How did the Inactivated/Split & Subunit Vaccines Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The inactivated/split & subunit vaccines segment captured a dominant share of the respiratory disease vaccine market in 2024. They mainly facilitate proven safety, while subunit vaccines (adjuvanted for the elderly) offer targeted immunity, meeting particular needs. Recently, Arexvy (RSVPreF3) is a recombinant monovalent adjuvanted vaccine (containing the pre-fusion F glycoprotein antigen) approved for adults aged 60+ and those aged 50+ at raised risk.

On the other hand, the mRNA vaccines segment is anticipated to expand rapidly. Successful efforts of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in preventing severe disease have validated the technology and developed public and regulatory belief. Nowadays, circular RNA (circRNA) vaccines are in early-stage development, which provides greater stability and boosted immunogenicity. Also, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are establishing a multivalent mRNA vaccine in preclinical stages that targets all 20 known subtypes of the influenza virus.

By age group/indication population analysis

Why did the Pediatrics Segment Dominate the Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market in 2024?

In 2024, the pediatrics segment held the biggest revenue share of the market. As per NIH, nearly 150-156 million new cases of pneumonia per year in children under 5 years develop, specifically in India, China, Pakistan, Nigeria, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the DRC, and Ethiopia. However, healthcare organizations are promoting continued COVID-19 vaccination for kids, mainly under 2s and RSV shots, with increased efficiency reported, as well as continuous efforts for Influenza vaccines.

Furthermore, the maternal immunization segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. The 2024-2025 program of Scotland demonstrated that infants born to vaccinated mothers had approximately an 80% reduced rate of RSV-related hospital admissions in their first three months of life compared to unvaccinated mothers.

In November 2025, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) expert committee issued a positive opinion for VacPertagen, a novel pertussis booster vaccine for passive infant protection when administered to pregnant women.



By route/formulation analysis

Which Route/Formulation Led the Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market in 2024?

The intramuscular injection segment captured the largest share of the market in 2024. This route is most compatible with current vaccines and also enables faster and reliable absorption of vaccine components due to the abundant blood supply in muscle tissue. Researchers are working on multivalent mRNA vaccines for protection against multiple respiratory viruses simultaneously in a single intramuscular shot, with candidates, such as Moderna's mRNA-1045, in early-stage clinical trials.

Besides this, the intranasal/mucosal segment will expand rapidly. The latest studies include Convidecia Air (CanSino Biologics, China), an adenoviral vector-based vaccine administered via aerosol inhalation, approved as a booster in China. It has shown robust lung-specific antibody responses and activates tissue-resident memory T cells. Additionally, firms are focusing on lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), polymeric nanogels and virus-like particles (VLPs) to protect antigens, prolong residence time in the nasal cavity, and enhance cellular uptake.

By end-user/distribution channel analysis

Which End-User/Distribution Channel Dominated the Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market in 2024?

The public health programs/government immunization campaigns segment was dominant in the market in 2024. Majorly involved drivers are an escalating vaccination rate, growing public awareness, and facilitating substantial funding for R&D and distribution. Immersive public health programs in countries such as Denmark introduced seasonal vaccination programs in autumn 2025, which provide the maternal RSV vaccine for pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation to protect their infants.

On the other hand, the retail pharmacies & occupational/workplace vaccination segment will witness rapid growth. Primarily, on-site clinics facilitate targeted vaccination for employees to lower disease spread and absenteeism, particularly for high-risk industries. In July 2025, manufacturers like GSK, CSL Seqirus, and Sanofi started delivering their 2025-26 seasonal flu vaccines to pharmacies and other healthcare facilities across the US, ensuring timely availability for annual campaigns.

What are the Vital Developments in the Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market?

In December 2025, the American Lung Association launched a new educational campaign to support older adults in New England to protect themselves from these potentially serious concerns.

In November 2025, Walgreens unveiled the 2025-2026 Respiratory Index, an interactive online tool for monitoring flu and COVID-19 activity nationwide.

In September 2025, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences launched its trivalent influenza (Flu) vaccine VaxiFlu in India.



Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market Key Players List

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer, Inc.

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Merck Group

Sanofi Pasteur

Seqirus (CSL Group)

Bharat Biotech

Serum Institute of India

Novavax

Valneva

Sinovac Biotech

Sinopharm

Bavarian Nordic

Medicago, Inc.

SK Bioscience

Anhui Zhifei Longcom



Segments Covered in the Report

By Target Disease/Indication

Influenza Vaccines

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccines

Pneumococcal Vaccines (PCV & PPSV)

COVID-19 Vaccines

Pertussis

Other Respiratory Targets

By Vaccine Technology/Platform

Inactivated/Split & Subunit Vaccines

mRNA Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Protein/Virus-like Particle (VLP) Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Viral Vector & Other Novel Platforms

By Age Group/Indication Population

Pediatrics

Maternal Immunization

Adults & Elderly

High-Risk/Comorbidity Groups

By Route/Formulation

Intramuscular Injection

Intranasal/Mucosal

Oral

Patch/Needle-free

By End-User

Public Health Programs/Government Immunization Campaigns

Retail Pharmacies & Occupational/Workplace Vaccination

Hospitals & Clinics

Private Providers/Travel Clinics

Long-term Care Facilities & Nursing Homes



By Region

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Turkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Taiwan India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

