Turnover of Apranga Group in December 2025 and total year 2025

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 36.8 million in December 2025 and increased by 0.4% in comparison to December 2024.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totaled EUR 105.9 million in Q4 2025 and increased by 3.0% year-on-year. In Q4 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 3.3%, in Latvia increased by 4.8% and in Estonia decreased by -1.7% year-on-year.

The unaudited year 2025 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 371.7 million and increased by 4.9% year-on-year.

In 2025 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 225.4 million and increased by 6.5% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 95.2 million and increased by 4.9%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 51.0 million and decreased by -1.3% year-on-year.

During the year 2025 Apranga Group opened 4 new stores, renovated 8 stores, out of which 4 were enlarged, and closed 4 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.7 thousand sq. m., or by 0.8% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801