Automotive Brake System Market Outlook to 2030 shows 3.6% CAGR on EV and Electronic Brake Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

According to Mordor Intelligence, the automotive brake system market was valued at USD 77.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 92.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.57%. Market expansion is being shaped by a gradual shift from conventional hydraulic braking toward electronically controlled and software-driven systems that integrate ABS, stability control, and regenerative braking, particularly in electric vehicles. Asia Pacific continues to dominate demand due to high EV manufacturing volumes and increased outsourcing of brake electronics, while the Middle East is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by fleet upgrades and transport infrastructure investments.

Automotive Brake System Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the automotive brake system market, supported by rising electric vehicle adoption and strong vehicle production across key markets such as China and India. The region benefits from a well-established automotive and electronics manufacturing ecosystem, with suppliers expanding local production of advanced braking systems to support growing demand.

The Middle East represents the largest regional market, supported by sustained investments in infrastructure, fleet expansion, and national mobility initiatives that continue to drive demand for modern vehicle systems. North America, meanwhile, shows steady progress as automakers increasingly replace conventional braking technologies with more advanced and electronically controlled solutions.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Growing ADAS Adoption Is Accelerating Demand for Brake-by-Wire Systems

As vehicles move toward higher levels of driver assistance and automation, braking systems must respond far faster than traditional hydraulic designs allow. This shift is accelerating interest in brake-by-wire solutions that eliminate mechanical pedal connections while maintaining safety through built-in redundancy. Leading suppliers are integrating braking with software-defined vehicle architectures, supported by advanced semiconductor platforms that isolate and protect safety-critical functions within increasingly complex electronic systems.

Accelerating Electrification Is Boosting Demand for Regenerative-Ready Braking Systems

Electric vehicles rely more heavily on their drive motors for braking, making close coordination between friction components and software-controlled energy recovery essential. As a result, manufacturers are redesigning brake systems to work seamlessly with regenerative functions, improving efficiency and durability. Integrated brake and drive-unit designs are also gaining attention, as they help reduce corrosion, lower emissions from wear particles, and maintain stable braking performance across varying vehicle loads.



Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

Disc Brakes

Drum Brakes



Electric Parking Brakes

Regenerative Braking Modules

By Technology

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

By Actuation Mechanism

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electromagnetic / Brake-by-Wire

Mechanical (Cable)

By Component

Brake Pads & Shoes

Calipers

Rotors & Drums

Brake Boosters & Master Cylinders

Electronic Control Units & Actuators

By Pad Material

Organic (Non-Asbestos)



Semi-Metallic

Metallic

Ceramic

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles & Buses

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles

Companies in the Automotive Brake System Market

Continental AG



Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Brembo S.p.A.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Aisin Corporation

ADVICS Co., Ltd.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Mando Corporation

Federal-Mogul Motorparts (Tenneco)

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

WABCO (ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions)

Meritor Inc.

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems

Aptiv PLC

Haldex AB

Hella Pagid GmbH

Carlisle Brake & Friction





