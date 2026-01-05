Polyrizon Announces New Pre-Clinical Results: PL-14 Demonstrates Significant Allergen-Blocking Performance Compared to a Standard Comparator

Raanana, Israel, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (“Polyrizon” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intranasal protective solutions today announced positive results from a new in-vitro pre-clinical study evaluating the allergen-blocking performance of its PL-14 Allergy Blocker formulation compared to hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), an accepted and standard comparator used in nasal barrier products.

The study, conducted using a validated in-vitro Transwell permeability system designed to mimic allergen transfer into the nasal mucosa, assessed PL-14’s ability to inhibit transfer of Der p 1, a major clinically relevant house dust mite allergen commonly associated with allergic rhinitis and asthma.

Key findings demonstrated that PL-14 significantly reduced allergen transfer at all time points compared with HPMC, including early time points that are considered critical for preventing allergen-triggered immune activation. Statistical analysis showed that PL-14 significantly reduced Der p 1 transfer compared with HPMC at every tested time point (1, 2, 4, 6, and 24 hours), with p-values ≤ 0.0042.

Highlights from the Study

PL-14 showed markedly lower allergen transfer versus HPMC throughout the experiment, supporting a consistent barrier effect.



At 1 hour, PL-14 demonstrated very low allergen penetration, with measured mean concentrations of ~20.6 ng compared with ~1354.4 ng for HPMC.



HPMC exhibited substantial and time-dependent allergen permeation, rising to mean concentrations of ~5201.2 ng at 24 hours, consistent with limited barrier function.



PL-14 maintained low mean allergen levels across all time points, reaching a maximum mean value of ~141.2 ng at 4 hours, supporting a sustained protective effect.

“These results reinforce our belief that PL-14 can form an effective intranasal hydrogel barrier capable of reducing allergen exposure to nasal tissue,” said Tomer Izraeli, CEO of Polyrizon. “Importantly, this study benchmarked PL-14 against HPMC, an accepted comparator, and demonstrated statistically significant reduction in allergen transfer at all evaluated time points.

From an R&D standpoint, we believe that this is an important confirmation of the performance of the PL-14 formulation using a rigorous quantitative permeation model. The data support continued advancement of PL-14 as a potential preventive approach for allergic rhinitis by reducing allergen penetration through a synthetic surface.”

Polyrizon continues to advance its preclinical development program and plans to support future clinical studies aimed at establishing PL-14’s regulatory pathway and real-world clinical benefit for allergy prevention.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

