Psyence BioMed Achieves Milestone in Natural Ibogaine HCl Production and Strengthens Balance Sheet With No Debt and $12m Cash

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing nature-derived psilocybin and ibogaine therapies for unmet mental health needs, today announced a significant scientific and manufacturing achievement.

Through its investment in PsyLabs, Psyence BioMed has become the first Nasdaq-listed company to produce GMP-compliant, high-purity ibogaine hydrochloride (Ibogaine HCl) derived from a naturally extracted, ethically sourced supply in Africa. Ibogaine HCl is the purified, stabilised, crystalline salt form of ibogaine used in clinical and therapeutic settings and represents the standard pharmaceutical format for this compound. Conversion to the hydrochloride salt improves stability, solubility, purity, and dosing precision, aligning the material with regulated medical, research, and pharmaceutical development requirements.

“The successful production of GMP-compliant Ibogaine HCl represents an important advancement for Psyence BioMed and our vertically integrated strategy,” said Jody Aufrichtig, Chief Executive Officer of Psyence BioMed. “This achievement strengthens our manufacturing and quality capabilities and supports our long-term objective of advancing nature-derived psychedelic compounds through responsible, regulated development pathways.”

With a cash balance of $12 million, no debt, a Phase 2b psilocybin clinical trial underway, and the successful production of GMP-grade ibogaine HCl, Psyence BioMed is well positioned entering 2026 to advance its strategic priorities and expand its leadership in vertically integrated, nature-derived psychedelic therapeutics.

The Company today announced a change to its Board of Directors. Christopher Bull resigned as a director of the Company effective December 1, 2025, and the resulting vacancy has been filled by the appointment of Graham Patrick. Mr. Patrick is a qualified attorney, conveyancer and notary with extensive experience in fiduciary oversight, good governance, management and cross-border transactions. The Company welcomes Mr. Patrick to the Board of Directors and believes that his experience and expertise shall be valuable to the Company given its international structure, compliance, and corporate governance requirements.

About Psyence BioMed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs. We are committed to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

