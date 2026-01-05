Save Time, Tackle Dinner with Quick, Convenient Recipes

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) If hectic weeknights leave you feeling like time is constantly slipping away, saving a few extra minutes in the kitchen can begin with alternative cooking methods and easy recipes without all the fuss. Rather than waiting for the oven to preheat, you can tackle family dinners by stir-frying and air-frying your way to delicious meals.





For a fast and flavorful dinner, this Simple Chicken Stir-Fry is packed with tender chicken, crisp veggies and savory soy sauce to hit the spot without calling for takeout. It delivers on both taste and ease with the addition of Minute Sticky Rice Cups. Ready in 1 minute, they provide a perfect sticky texture to complement bold flavors. In just 15 minutes, you’ll plate a delicious recipe that’s sure to become a weeknight staple.

Endless customization is another benefit of stir-frying, allowing you to swap out chicken for shrimp or tofu while mixing and matching your loved ones’ favorite veggies. Drizzle it with sauces like teriyaki or sriracha for an added flavor boost, serve with spring rolls or wontons for extra crunch or pair with a fresh cucumber salad or steamed edamame for light, refreshing contrast.

Delivering the same set-it-and-forget-it convenience of baking but typically with a shorter preheating wait, air-frying is another solution for creating tasty family meals while taking back precious time. Loaded with rice, vegetables and melted cheese, these Air Fryer Veggie Rice Bites make for an easy, cheesy snack or light meatless meal.

With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep, they’re ready in less than 10 minutes with Minute Butter & Sea Salt Jasmine Rice Cups serving as a rich and savory base that complements the mixed veggies and ooey-gooey cheddar. Don’t forget, you can take them to the next level with flavorful dipping sauces like:

Ranch dressing: A classic choice that adds a creamy, herby flavor.

Barbecue sauce: Adds a sweet and smoky touch.

Sriracha mayo: This spicy, tangy dip is a great match for those who like a bit of heat.

Honey mustard: A sweet and tangy combination that’s complementary to the mix of flavors.

Garlic aioli: Rich and garlicky to enhance overall taste.

To find more fast, family-friendly meal ideas, visit MinuteRice . com .





Simple Chicken Stir-Fry

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2-4



2 Minute Sticky Rice Cups 2 tablespoons sesame oil 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into thin strips 1 cup mixed vegetables 3 tablespoons soy sauce 2 green onions, chopped 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)

Heat rice according to package directions.

In large skillet or wok over medium-high heat, heat sesame oil. Add chicken and saute 6 minutes until chicken is evenly browned and cooked through.

Add mixed vegetables to skillet and stir-fry 4 minutes, or until tender but still crisp.

Add cooked sticky rice to skillet. Pour in soy sauce and mix thoroughly, ensuring rice is evenly coated and heated through.

Remove from heat, stir in chopped green onions; garnish with sesame seeds, if desired; and serve hot.

Tips: Chicken can be substituted for shrimp or tofu. Frozen vegetables can be used in place of fresh; cook 5 minutes, or until cooked through.





Air Fryer Veggie Rice Bites

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 9 minutes

Servings: 1-2

1 Minute Butter & Sea Salt Jasmine Rice Cup 1/4 cup frozen mixed vegetables, thawed 1 egg 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/8 teaspoon salt barbecue sauce or ranch dressing (optional)

Preheat air fryer to 390 F. Heat rice according to package directions.

In blender, roughly chop vegetables.

In bowl, combine vegetables, egg, cheddar cheese, garlic powder and salt. Freeze 5 minutes to slightly firm up.

Divide rice mixture into four portions and hand form into mounds.

Air-fry 8 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with barbecue sauce or ranch dressing for dipping, if desired.

