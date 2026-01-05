N2OFF Advances $340,000 Payment to Gain Better Terms in Flag Solar Energy Initiative, Reflecting Approximately an Additional $1.7 Million in Project Profit Stake

Neve Yarak, Israel, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a drug discovery company that is also investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, announced advancement in its European portfolio via its partnership with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Solterra”). As announced on December 29, 2025, key milestones in Germany project, which includes solar energy PV and storage assets, have reduced permitting risks, unlocked value through smart capital deployment, and positioned projects for compelling monetization optionality.

Key Investor Highlights

Reduction in permitting and regulatory risk across core European assets

Advanced payment of $340,000 and receiving favourable terms in the project’s profit stake

Approximately $1.7 million in project-level value creation achieved through disciplined renegotiation of development economics

Enhanced monetization optionality, with multiple high-visibility pathways to value realization beginning in H2 2026

Germany Update: on track for Q3 2026 approval with savings secured

N2OFF’s flagship German solar project has advanced into the final stages of the permitting process and remains firmly on track toward expected approval in Q3 2026.

The first public consultation phase is nearing completion with no objections or material modification requests to date, a strong indicator of regulatory alignment, community acceptance, and planning integrity. Submission of the draft zoning plan for the final consultation phase is scheduled for late January 2026 following the holiday period, maintaining a clear development timeline.

In a demonstration of proactive value optimization, Solterra has indicated that an amendment to the development agreement was executed last week. Solterra will receive approximately $340,000 in advance funding to fuel faster progress, in exchange for a €11,000 per MW reduction in development fees, thereby increasing potential profit with approximately $ 1.7 million.

From a capital allocation perspective, this transaction represents a highly efficient redeployment of limited near-term capital to materially improve long-term project economics, increase embedded equity value, and enhance future exit or operating returns.

Strategic Perspective

The recent developments in Germany advance the Company’s European portfolio along the RTB value curve. By systematically reducing regulatory risk, tightening development economics, and preserving monetization flexibility, N2OFF continues to position itself as a disciplined capital allocator focused on scalable, infrastructure-backed value creation.



About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug delivery company engaged in drug discovery targeting cancer therapeutics and other diseases through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, N2OFF adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build ) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd

N2OFF also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatment technologies designed to reduce pathogen contamination in fruits and vegetables.

For more information, please visit www.n2off.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra Energy Ltd., entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

