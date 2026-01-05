Spices and Seasonings Market Set to Reach US$ 71.71 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spices and seasonings market was valued at US$ 30.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 71.71 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the projection period 2026–2035.

Key Market Highlights

Based on type, Hot spices, holding a substantial 42.8% market share in the spices and seasoning market.

Based on seasoning, salt is emerged as the market leader. It accounts for more than 43.30% revenue share of the overall market.

Based on application, meat and poultry is the primary consumers of the spices and seasonings around the world.

Based on distribution channel, offline retail segment maintains a significant presence in the spices and seasonings market, capturing 68.9% of the market share.

Asia Pacific is the dominant market leader with over 67.30% market share.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/spices-seasonings-market

The global spices and seasonings market reached USD 22.51 billion in 2024, fueled by strong consumer demand and innovative supply dynamics. Hot spices lead with a 42.8% share, transitioning from traditional kitchen staples to essential functional extracts—ginger revenues topped USD 3 billion, while capsicum oleoresin demand exceeded 16,000 tons in 2025. This shift connects seamlessly to salt's dominance at 43.3%, where industrial giants like Compass Minerals generated USD 235 million quarterly, complemented by a premium sea salt surge to USD 14 billion that balances volume with high-end appeal.

Building on this foundation, meat and poultry applications drive core consumption of the spices and seasonings market, linked to 151 million metric tons of poultry output and a USD 2.3 billion marinades market for processed foods. As per Astute Analytica, Export powerhouses Vietnam and India sustain momentum—250,600 MT pepper (USD 1.32 billion) and 1.8 million MT spices (USD 4.72 billion)—even amid production strains toward 14.3 million MT by 2028, 50% black pepper price hikes, and logistics costs of USD 3,400–3,700 per container. The study further suggests that Corporate leaders like McCormick (USD 6.6 billion sales), Kerry (EUR 8 billion revenue), and Olam thrive, propelled by 2025 innovations such as Aji Amarillo blends, 25% e-commerce growth, and 15% organic import rises. With North America at USD 9 billion, the path to USD 25 billion+ by 2028 favors agile strategies in health trends and key trade hubs

By Type, Hot Spices Capture 42.8% Market Share As Functional Extracts And Diverse Sourcing Drive Consumption

This segment dominates not just because the world loves spicy food, but because hot spices have evolved into critical industrial ingredients. We are seeing a massive shift where crops like ginger and turmeric are valued as high-potency extracts rather than just kitchen staples. This transformation helped global ginger revenue cross the USD 3 billion mark in 2024, supported by colossal harvests like China’s 12 million metric tons. Food manufacturers are increasingly relying on oleoresins—concentrated liquid flavors—to ensure consistent heat in snacks and sauces without the bulk of raw plant matter. Consequently, demand for capsicum oleoresin surged past 16,000 tons in 2025, proving that the Spices and seasonings market is now deeply rooted in advanced food technology.

The dominance is further secured by a diversifying supply chain that keeps shelves stocked year-round. Emerging powerhouses are stepping up; Ethiopia exported USD 14 million worth of turmeric, while Peru shipped USD 95 million in specialty paprika, catering to the clean-label trend for natural coloring. Mexico continues to anchor the fresh market, producing over 3.3 million tons of green chilies to feed North America's obsession with salsa and hot sauces. These regions ensure that whether for health supplements or fiery condiments, the supply of hot spices remains robust and indispensable to the global food economy.

By Seasoning, Salt Claims 43.30% Market Share Powered By Corporate Giants and Industrial Scalability

Salt holds the crown as the market leader because it is the one ingredient the modern food industry simply cannot function without. This dominance is driven by massive multinational operations that guarantee supply for everything from table use to chemical processing. Companies like Compass Minerals and K+S AG are moving mountains of product, with Compass reporting USD 235 million in salt revenues in just one quarter of 2025. The scale here is staggering; Australia alone exported 13 million tons to Asia in 2024 to keep manufacturing hubs running. The Spices and seasonings market relies on these industrial titans to provide the sheer volume necessary to preserve the world's food supply.

However, value is also being driven by a shift toward premiumization. While rock salt provides volume, the global sea salt sector has exploded, surpassing a USD 14 billion valuation in 2025 as consumers seek "natural" alternatives. Production centers like Mexico are capitalizing on this by harvesting 9 million tons through solar evaporation, a method that appeals to eco-conscious buyers. With major economies like Japan importing over 6 million tons annually to meet their needs, salt remains the unshakeable foundation of the entire market, balancing low-cost industrial necessity with high-margin gourmet appeal.

By Application, Meat and Poultry Drive Demand As Processed Foods Require Complex Preservation Blends

The meat sector is the primary consumer of spices because, without seasoning, the massive global processed meat industry would collapse. With global pork production hitting 115 million metric tons in 2025, there is an enormous, non-negotiable need for curing salts and flavor masking agents. In Europe, ham producers used 45,000 tons of curing salt in 2024 alone. This isn't just about taste; it's about safety and shelf life. The Spices and seasonings market thrives here because industry giants like JBS SA, which raked in USD 19 billion in processed food revenue, purchase spice blends in massive bulk quantities to standardize their products.

Convenience trends are further fueling this demand. As busy consumers opt for ready-to-cook meals, the global marinades market has grown to USD 2.3 billion in 2025. These pre-seasoned meats allow home cooks to skip the prep work, directly boosting spice consumption. The US sausage market, exceeding 2 billion pounds in 2024, relies heavily on complex blends of sage, pepper, and nutmeg to maintain brand consistency. From Brazil’s 2.5 million tons of beef exports requiring preservation for travel, to the booming beef jerky snack sector, the meat industry ensures a constant, heavy flow of orders for spice blenders.

By Distribution, Offline Retail Captures 68.9% Market Share of the Spices and Seasonings Market

Physical stores retain their massive lead because retailers have successfully made spices available at every price point and corner. It is no longer just about the supermarket aisle; it is about ubiquity. 7-Eleven now operates 85,000 stores globally, meaning a consumer can grab essential seasonings during a midnight snack run. This network of convenience stores creates a high-frequency sales channel that digital platforms struggle to match. Similarly, FamilyMart’s 25,000 Asian stores have embedded seasoning sales into the daily commute. The Spices and seasonings market wins big here by being physically present wherever the consumer is.

At the same time, the aggressive growth of discount retailers is democratizing flavor. Dollar General added 800 stores in 2024, bringing spices to rural areas, while Lidl opened its 175th US store to challenge legacy pricing. These expansions matter because they put spices in front of millions of new customers. meanwhile, giants like Tesco, controlling 27% of the UK market, and Woolworths Australia with its 1,100 stores, use their dominance to dictate what flavors become trendy. Because shoppers still prefer to see the color and grain of their spices before buying, the brick-and-mortar shelf remains the undisputed king of distribution.

Vietnam and India Dominate Global Export Volume Metrics

Global trade within the spices and seasonings market witnessed unprecedented momentum throughout 2024. Vietnam solidified its leadership position by exporting 250,600 metric tons of pepper, generating USD 1.318 billion in revenue. Within this total, black pepper exports accounted for 220,269 metric tons, while white pepper contributed 30,331 metric tons. Meanwhile, India demonstrated equally strong performance, achieving a record export value of USD 4.72 billion in FY 2024-25 through shipments totaling an impressive 1.8 million metric tons. Notably, red chilli exports alone contributed USD 1.5 billion to this figure, underscoring the sector's remarkable growth trajectory.

The Indian sub-segments continued this upward momentum. Between April and September 2024, cumin exports reached 119,249 metric tons, generating USD 369.36 million in revenue. Fennel shipments reached 41,700 metric tons through July, while tamarind exports totaled 13,280 metric tons, bringing in USD 121.39 million despite some market fluctuations. Collectively, these figures highlight a strong and expanding global appetite for diverse spice profiles.

Production Capacities Strain to Meet Soaring Usage Requirements in the Spices and Seasonings Market

On the supply side, market dynamics remain under intense pressure as producers strive to meet surging global demand. Vietnam’s total pepper production for the 2024 crop year reached 225,000 metric tons. In parallel, India’s cumin output stood at 860,000 metric tons, with Gujarat and Rajasthan contributing 420,000 and 303,500 metric tons, respectively. Additionally, India’s turmeric production was estimated at 1.15 million metric tons for the 2024–25 season. Together, these outputs are essential to maintaining equilibrium across global stock levels.

Looking ahead, broader forecasts of the spices and seasonings market point to sustained expansion. Analysts project that global spice output will climb to 14.3 million metric tons by 2028, building on strong 2024 production baselines. China has also played a significant role, exporting 918,000 metric tons and shaping international availability. Meanwhile, domestic consumption in India reached a staggering 4.7 million metric tons in 2024, reflecting the immense scale required to sustain the rapidly growing market.

Price Volatility and Inventory Tightness Drive Market Valuation

Valuation trends within the spices and seasonings market demonstrate pronounced upward movement. In 2024, Vietnamese black pepper export prices averaged USD 5,154 per metric ton, reflecting a notable 49.7% surge in value. White pepper commanded even higher premiums at USD 6,884 per metric ton. By the first half of 2025, black pepper prices rose further to USD 6,665 per metric ton. In contrast, Indian cumin maintained a competitive edge with an average price of USD 3,050 per metric ton in late 2024.

The sharp escalation in prices is primarily driven by inventory tightness. For instance, India’s turmeric stockpiles dropped to just 500,000 bags in 2025 from 1.2 million previously, pushing transaction prices up to roughly USD 1.92 per kilogram. This volatility continues to challenge procurement strategies, compelling stakeholders to adopt agile sourcing and pricing methods to preserve profitability across the competitive spices and seasonings market.

Major Corporate Entities Report Strong Financial Revenue Growth

Leading global corporations in the spices and seasonings market reported strong financial results through 2024. McCormick & Company registered total net sales of USD 6.6 billion, with its Consumer segment contributing USD 3.85 billion. Enhanced operational efficiency enabled the company to generate USD 922 million in net cash from operating activities. Similarly, Kerry Group showcased solid performance, reporting an EBITDA of EUR 1.25 billion and total revenue of EUR 8.0 billion, with its Taste & Nutrition division achieving 3.4% volume growth.

Meanwhile, other industry leaders strengthened their positions through strategic capital activities. Olam Group delivered an operating profit (EBIT) of SGD 1.9 billion, supported by its ingredients arm, ofi, which contributed SGD 1.07 billion in EBIT. To fuel future growth and sustainability initiatives, Olam executed a strategic stake sale in its agri-business worth USD 1.78 billion. Collectively, these developments illustrate how top-tier players are actively consolidating market share and reinforcing their foothold in the global market.

Product Innovation and Digital Trends Shape Consumer Preferences

Innovation continues to be the cornerstone of growth across the spices and seasonings market. In March 2024, Club House launched two distinctive blends, including Tamarind & Pasilla Chile, while Hilltop Honey introduced a chilli-infused “Hot Honey” product. Likewise, iD Fresh Food unveiled three new spice variants, including a premium Sambar Powder. These product introductions align closely with foodservice trends, where over 70% of American restaurant menus featured spicy dishes in 2025. Notably, demand for barbecue-style wings surged by an astounding 373% year over year.

Parallel to product innovation, retail dynamics have evolved rapidly. Online spice sales in both India and the U.S. surged by 25% in 2024, driven by growing consumer comfort with digital platforms. Furthermore, budget-conscious consumers increasingly opted for private-label offerings, a category projected to expand at a 10.1% CAGR from 2024 onward. These shifting preferences clearly illustrate how evolving palates and purchasing behaviors are redefining product development and marketing strategies across the market.

Global Trade Flows Highlight Key Destination Hubs

Trade flow analysis reveals the key global demand centers shaping the spices and seasonings market. The United States stood out as a major importer, purchasing spices worth USD 466 million in 2024. As Vietnam’s largest trading partner, the U.S. sourced 72,311 metric tons of pepper—representing 28.9% of Vietnam’s total exports and contributing significantly to its USD 1.32 billion export revenue. In total, the U.S. imported 150,000 metric tons of black pepper from various origins, while turmeric imports rose by 20%, fueled by health and wellness trends.

Other regions demonstrated similar strength in demand in the spices and seasonings market. For instance, China imported 391,000 metric tons of spices in 2024 to cater to its domestic requirements. The UAE and Germany followed closely, importing 16,391 and 14,580 metric tons of Vietnamese pepper, respectively. Interestingly, even India sourced 7,768 metric tons of pepper from Vietnam in early 2025. These volumes underscore the deeply interconnected and globally interdependent nature of the market.

Regional Valuations Indicate Massive Global Market Opportunity

Regional valuations present a comprehensive snapshot of the spices and seasonings market’s economic significance. As of 2024, the global market was valued at USD 22.51 billion. North America led with USD 9.0 billion, propelled by rising demand for convenient and ready-to-use flavor solutions. The Asia-Pacific region followed, generating USD 5.17 billion in revenue, reflecting its deep culinary diversity. Notably, China’s individual market size reached USD 2.33 billion in 2024.

Consumption patterns mirror these financial indicators. Total global spice consumption touched 10.8 million metric tons in 2024, reaffirming flavor’s fundamental role in global food preferences. As consumption and value concentrate within specific regions, investors and stakeholders must strategically leverage these geographic strengths to maximize returns in the expanding spices and seasonings market.

Customize the Data Scope to Match Your Objectives: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/spices-seasonings-market

Spices and Seasonings Market Major Players:

McCormick & Company, Inc. (US)

Olam International (Singapore)

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Döhler Group (Germany)

SHS Group (Ireland)

Worlée Gruppe (Germany)

Watkins Incorporated (U.S)

Ariake Japan Co. Ltd (Japan)

MDH (India)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Hot Spices Capsicum (chillies) Cayenne pepper Black and White peppers Ginger Mustard Others

Mild spices Paprika Coriander Others

Aromatic spices Cardamom Cassia Cinnamon Clove Cumin Others

Herbs Basil Bay Dill leaves Marjoram Tarragon Others



By Seasoning Type

Salts

Pepper

Sugar and Light Flavored Sweeteners

Acids

By End User

Residential

Commercial Restaurants Bar & Cafes QSRs



By Distribution Channel

Online e-Commerce Website Company's Owned Website

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Retail Stores



By Application

Meat & poultry products

Snacks & convenience food

Soups, sauces, and dressings

Bakery & confectionery

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/spices-seasonings-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube