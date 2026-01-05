Ideas in the Making with Canon Americas Lab at CES 2026

Melville, NY, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and their Business Innovation Group will exhibit at Eureka Park®, Venetian Expo (Booth #60509) during CES 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world, to be held from Tuesday, January 6 through Friday, January 9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Canon Americas Lab, led by Canon U.S.A., and driven by the Business Innovation Group, serves as a platform where external partners can play a key role in generating new business opportunities. It is a place that promotes collaboration between internal and external ideas and technologies. By strengthening connections with the innovation ecosystem, the Lab aims to create new business opportunities while cultivating a culture of ideation and co-creation.

At CES 2026, under our theme “Ideas in the Making,” Canon will showcase innovative solutions and concepts leveraging its technologies currently in development. In addition, the exhibit will feature initiatives from startups with whom Canon is pursuing technical collaboration and potential future business relationships.

Examples of Solutions and Concepts Leveraging Canon Technologies*:

Portable Volumetric and Motion Capture System

Canon will showcase a prototype of a portable volumetric and motion capture system capable of capturing high-quality 3D data using compact, transportable equipment.

Canon has been providing free-viewpoint video (volumetric video) that enables users to view scenes from any perspective by converting an entire space into 3D data using images captured simultaneously by more than 100 cameras. In response to growing demand for more accessible 3D data generation, Canon is proposing a new system that allows both volumetric data and motion capture data to be captured simultaneously using cutting-edge computer graphics modeling including Gaussian splatting rendering technique. Enhanced portability enables deployment across a wide range of locations and use cases. This technology is anticipated to be used in a range of applications, including corporate marketing and sports analytics. At the booth, visitors can experience the process firsthand by swinging a bat in a baseball batter’s box–inspired area, where the motion is captured and converted into 3D data to generate a unique highlight video.

Combination of SPAD Sensor and Ubicept Software

Canon will present its proprietary SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) sensor for low-light and high-speed imaging. Unlike traditional CMOS sensors, which measure the volume of light accumulated in a pixel as an analog electric signal, the SPAD sensor digitally counts individual light particles (photon). This approach prevents readout noise from entering the signal.

At the booth, Canon will showcase how the SPAD sensor, when combined with image-processing technology from U.S.-based software company Ubicept, enables the clear capture of fast-moving subjects even under challenging lighting conditions. This combination is expected to contribute across a wide range of fields, including inspection on high-speed production lines, enhanced visual capabilities for robots operating in low-light environments, and helping improve detection performance in autonomous driving.

AMLOS Software Development Kit

AMLOS SDK (Activate My Line of Sight Software Development Kit) is a software development kit that componentize the core functions of Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s previously–developed remote conferencing solution AMLOS, which predecessor system enabled multiple viewpoints to be delivered to meeting participants using a single installed camera.

The AMLOS SDK provides modular components that can be used separately or together and includes software components for “server” functions for aggregating and distributing multiple video sources, “user interface” functions that enable multi-viewpoint selection and support custom screen layouts and application implementation, and “video processing” functions that generate multiple video streams from a single camera while also providing integrated control of multiple cameras. By offering these functions as separate modular components, the AMLOS SDK can help developers create flexible premium AV solutions and products tailored to diverse customer needs. Visitors to the Canon booth will experience the AMLOS SDK through live demonstrations of custom application scenarios so that visitors can understand how the AMLOS SDK can empower developers to build and differentiate their own unique solutions.

Crop Cultivation Monitoring System

Canon will also present Saku AssistTM, a cultivation monitoring system designed for large-scale indoor farming operations. Using Canon’s computer vision technology, the system analyzes images of plants captured by network cameras to help users detect potential issues and plant diseases, such as powdery mildew, at an early stage.

The solution is designed to support growers in maintaining crop quality even in large-scale indoor cultivation environments where labor efficiency and productivity are critical. At CES 2026, we will be demonstrating how our software platform could be used by growers to observe the anomalies detected by our AI.

Startup Initiatives (Listed below in alphabetical order)

AI Model: Leverages proprietary generative AI and advanced filming technology to create AI-generated virtual models for e-commerce, catalogs, and digital marketing use cases, enabling a high-quality and efficient creative workflow.

AR51: Develops AI-powered, markerless motion capture and live 3D streaming technology, delivering accurate, low-latency, real-time performance capture for sports, entertainment, and live events.

Budbreak Innovations: Uses AI to autonomously monitor and analyze vineyard conditions, supporting optimal cultivation management through disease prediction and yield forecasting.

Luminoah: Develops a wearable enteral nutrition1 platform that integrates nutrition pouches with monitoring capabilities to improve patient outcomes and empower mobility.

Olive: Develops solutions that estimate and leverage human state information derived from biometric signals such as heart rate and head pose.

Trickshot: Converts live sports footage into 3D content for AR and VR, delivering immersive sports experiences.

* These products are currently under development and are not available for sale or use in the U.S. Specifications may change and no assurances can be given that they will be made available for sale or use in the U.S.

1A method of delivering nutrition directly to the intestines via tubes for patients who are unable to obtain sufficient nutrition orally.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

