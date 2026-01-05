Expanse Studios Partners with Synot Interactive to Deploy Games Across Olybet's European Network

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Newswire – Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has signed a content distribution agreement with Synot Interactive, a European gaming aggregator, to supply certified game content to Olybet across multiple licensed markets including Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The partnership makes Expanse's certified game portfolio available to players at Olybet, part of Olympic Entertainment Group, which operates as one of Europe's leading sports entertainment and gaming brands with over 150 casino locations, 90 sports bars, and multiple online platforms across European markets. The operator's extensive sports entertainment partnerships also include collaborations with LaLiga, Serie A, and the DP World Tour.

"Synot Interactive provides us with efficient distribution infrastructure to reach established operators like Olybet across multiple European markets simultaneously," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Olybet's position as a leading sports entertainment brand with extensive retail and online presence makes them a valuable partner in markets where we already hold regulatory approvals."

The Synot Interactive partnership follows Expanse Studios' recent content agreements facilitated through the Bragg Gaming aggregation platform, including the Vegas.hr deployment in Croatia. By establishing relationships with multiple European aggregators, Expanse creates redundant distribution channels that provide operator access across different market segments and regulatory jurisdictions.

This multi-aggregator strategy positions Expanse to scale its B2B distribution infrastructure as the company expands regulatory approvals across additional European markets, including recent certifications in Romania (ONJN) and Sweden (Spelinspektionen).

With over 1,300 B2B operator partnerships globally and a portfolio of 65 proprietary titles, Expanse continues building distribution infrastructure in regulated European jurisdictions where licensed operators require certified, compliant gaming content from established B2B providers.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

