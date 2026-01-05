Real Estate Expert Ginny Fey Shares How to Recognize the Right Time to Move in HelloNation

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you know when it is time to move forward from a longtime home? In HelloNation , real estate expert Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, offers practical and compassionate insight into this important question. She explains that while the answer rarely comes all at once, subtle signs often reveal when it may be time for a change.

Fey notes that challenges in daily living can be the first indicators. Stairs that once felt easy may now seem daunting, or yard work that once brought joy may feel like a burden. Loneliness after the loss of a spouse or the increasing weight of home maintenance can also signal that a move may bring relief and renewed stability.

She emphasizes that recognizing these shifts is not about giving up but about stepping toward peace of mind. For many, beginning a downsizing timeline can help. This may involve identifying what can be addressed now and what can wait, allowing the process to unfold gradually rather than all at once.

Downsizing, Fey explains, does not need to be rushed. Taking weeks, months, or even years gives individuals and families the chance to approach change on their own terms. This thoughtful approach can reduce stress and create a smoother transition.

For others, the right step forward may be exploring assisted living options. Fey highlights that assisted living is not a loss of freedom, but rather an opportunity to gain support, safety, and meaningful social connections. With the right environment, older adults can feel more at ease while still enjoying independence.

She also encourages individuals to reflect on whether their current home truly fits their present needs. If the space feels too large, if social interaction is increasingly difficult, or if caregiving demands are overwhelming, these can all be signs that moving forward may offer a better quality of life.

The most important step, according to Fey, is acknowledging the question itself. Even without all the answers, simply recognizing the possibility of change can open the door to a future that feels lighter, safer, and more fulfilling.

Ginny Fey expands on these ideas in Is It Time? Gentle Signs That It’s Time to Move Forward , where she outlines how to recognize the right moment for transition and how to approach it with clarity and care.

