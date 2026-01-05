Associa Strengthens Leadership Team with Leslie Baldwin as Senior Vice President of Sales

Richardson, Texas, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces that Leslie Baldwin has returned to the organization as senior vice president of sales. In this role, Baldwin will lead enterprise growth strategy, client acquisition, and sales enablement across North America. Baldwin is a seasoned sales and leadership executive with extensive experience in community association management and telecommunications. Most recently, she served as executive vice president of community partnerships at Blue Stream Fiber.

Baldwin originally joined Associa in 2010 at Principal Management Group of Houston, an Associa Company, as director of client relations and director of management services. From there, she rose within the organization to become regional sales director for the central United States and Canada in 2015 and was later promoted to vice president of sales, where she supported market expansion efforts across North America for over five years.

“Leslie is a proven sales leader who understands our clients, our markets, and the unique dynamics of community association management,” said John Carona, CEO of Associa. “Her return strengthens our growth engine and underscores our commitment to helping community boards and residents thrive.”

During her previous tenure at Associa, Baldwin served on the board of Associa Cares, the company’s charitable affiliate, helping advance its mission to assist families and communities affected by disasters. She holds CMCA® (Certified Manager of Community Associations) and AMS® (Association Management Specialist) designations.

“I’m honored to return to Associa and to lead such a high‑caliber sales organization,” Baldwin said. “We’ll focus on consultative selling, deeper local partnerships, and data‑driven execution to deliver measurable value for the communities we serve.”

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 16,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.