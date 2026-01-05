WOUFX LLC Publishes Analysis of Its A-Book, Commission-Only Broker Revenue Model.

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOUFX LLC today published a detailed analysis of its broker revenue model, clarifying how the company generates income and why its execution structure has excluded conflicts of interest since inception. A summary of the analysis can be found on the company's website and is summarized below.

In the FX industry, brokers often emphasize platforms, bonuses, and extreme leverage while rarely explaining how their revenue is actually generated. According to the company, this lack of transparency creates economic incentives where rapid client losses can become structurally convenient for the business.

A-Book and Commission-Only From Day One

WOUFX LLC stated that since inception it has operated exclusively under an A-Book model and earns revenue only from commission. The company:

does not apply spread markups;

does not apply swap markups;

does not earn revenue from client trading losses;

does not act as counterparty to client trades.

All client orders are routed to external liquidity providers. The company does not assume market risk, and B-Book or hybrid execution models are excluded at both the procedural and documentation level.

“How a broker earns money directly shapes how it treats client risk. When revenue comes solely from commission, long-term client trading becomes the foundation of business sustainability,” the company said.

Why There Are No Bonuses and No Extreme Leverage

Within a commission-only model, aggressive leverage and deposit bonuses provide no economic advantage. As a result, WOUFX LLC from the outset chose not to offer deposit bonuses and set maximum leverage at 1:200.

According to the company, this level:

reduces forced liquidations during normal market volatility;

gives traders more time and flexibility to manage positions;

shifts trading away from speculation toward risk control.

A-Book as the Logical Result of the Economics

When revenue is generated solely from commission, acting as a counterparty to client trades becomes structurally illogical. For this reason, A-Book/STP execution within the company’s infrastructure is not a marketing label, but the direct result of its revenue economics.

The company noted that more flexible but less transparent structures may increase short-term margins, yet they also amplify conflicts of interest and shorten client trading lifecycles. In contrast, WOUFX LLC prioritizes long-term sustainability over short-term profit.

Conclusion

Most brokers focus on what they offer traders. WOUFX LLC focuses on how it earns money. When a broker earns exclusively from commission, the fundamental conflict of interest disappears. And with it disappears the question traders rarely ask out loud:

Is it profitable for the broker when I trade carefully and over the long term?

In this model, the answer is built into the system itself. Services are provided subject to jurisdictional eligibility and applicable regulatory and compliance requirements.

About WOUFX LLC

WOUFX LLC is a privately held financial infrastructure company incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA. The company develops and operates trading and technology infrastructure for international markets, providing execution, connectivity, and risk management solutions under a strict A-Book/STP model. WOUFX LLC does not provide services to U.S. persons and operates in accordance with applicable international compliance and AML standards.

