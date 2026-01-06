WOUFX LLC Releases New Biography on Founder— The Wolf of Uzbekistan: Biography of Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli

Wilmington, De, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOUFX LLC has today released a biography detailing the life and career of founder Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli, titled The Wolf of Uzbekistan. The publication, available on the company's website, chronicles Eshniyozov's journey from Oktosh, Samarkand region, Uzbekistan, through his education and early career, to the establishment of WOUFX LLC in October 2025.

Wolf of Uzbekistan

Key sections of the biography:

Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli was born on October 22, 1995, in Oktosh, Samarkand region, Uzbekistan. His early life was far removed from the world of global finance. As a teenager, he moved to Tashkent, where he graduated from Secondary School No. 307 in 2010.

He later enrolled in the Tashkent Tax College, graduating in 2014. It was during this period, at the age of 17, that he opened his first live trading account and began trading financial markets independently — without mentors, formal education, or structured guidance. At the time, reliable information about trading was scarce, and his early experience was shaped by losses, experimentation, and rigorous self-analysis.

After completing college, Eshniyozov joined the State Tax Service of Uzbekistan as an inspector. However, after exactly one year, he voluntarily resigned, realizing that a government career did not align with his temperament, ambitions, or long-term vision.

By 2015, his trading activity began generating consistent income. Unlike many retail traders, he avoided public exposure and focused instead on discipline, statistical validation, and risk management. In 2016–2017, his verified trading statements started circulating online, drawing attention within professional trading communities. These results were notable not for isolated gains, but for their consistency and transparency.

By 2018, Eshniyozov had become widely recognized across the CIS trading community, where his trades, analytical breakdowns, and performance metrics were closely monitored. In 2019–2020, his reputation expanded throughout Central Asia and the CIS, leading to coverage by specialized media outlets and multiple interviews discussing his market approach and philosophy.

By 2021, he was leading a team of approximately 115 people, including 25 staff members based at the central headquarters, where he personally oversaw trading operations and strategic decision-making. The remaining team members operated from regional offices and affiliated entities. During this period, independent analysts and media outlets cited his performance as record-setting within his segment of the market.

In 2022, Eshniyozov deliberately withdrew from public visibility. This was not a retreat, but a strategic pause. He focused on institutional research, studying regulatory frameworks, execution models, and the structural conflicts embedded in the retail brokerage industry. This phase marked his transition from individual trader to financial infrastructure architect.

Within professional circles, he became known by the informal moniker “The Wolf of Uzbekistan” — a reference to his independent path, resilience in hostile market conditions, and refusal to follow conventional industry models. Among close associates, he is simply known as “Brother.”

On October 20, 2025, while based in Jakarta, Indonesia, Eshniyozov established WOUFX LLC in the United States through authorized agents. Despite not being physically present in the U.S., the company rapidly achieved significant legal and institutional milestones.

Today, the upcoming launch of the WOUFX brokerage infrastructure is anticipated across Asia, the CIS, and the Middle East. The project is built exclusively on an A-Book/STP execution model, explicitly rejecting broker-client conflicts of interest.

Eshniyozov is a member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and is preparing the launch of a free educational library aimed at individuals seeking to study trading without paid courses or marketing pressure. He actively manages a Telegram channel and open discussion group with a combined audience exceeding 22,000 real participants.

Despite growing international recognition, he consciously avoids hype and aggressive self-promotion. In his view, after the age of thirty, value is measured not by publicity, but by structure, discipline, and institutional durability.

Press Inquiries

Daniel Vespuri

Danielvespuri [at] gmail.com

1209 N Orange St Ste 100

Wilmington, DE 19801