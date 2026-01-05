Mobile Energy Storage System Market Set to Reach US$ 34.03 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile energy storage system market was valued at 7.57 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 34.03 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.22% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

Key Findings

Based on capacity, mobile energy storage system market is led by the below 3,000 KWh segment with over 39.31% market share.

Based on classification, mobile energy storage system market is led by towable system segment with over 55.61% market share.

Based on battery type, lithium-ion batteries accounted for the highest share 74.69%.

Based on system, Off-Grid mobile energy storage systems holds strong prominence in the market with over 61.50% market share.

North America is set to continue leading the market by capturing more than 35.80% market share.

As of 2025, the mobile energy storage system market has evolved from a temporary rental niche into a critical pillar of global infrastructure resilience. Wherein, North America commands a dominant 35.80% market share, anchored by urgent federal interventions like the DOE’s USD 27 million resilience grant which is actively retrofitting municipal grids against climate instability. The sector is aggressively decarbonizing high-value verticals; entertainment and defense are abandoning diesel generators for high-density solutions like Nomad’s 2.0 MWh Traveler unit, while heavy industry relies on Hitachi’s mobile electrification to keep sites operational.

Commercial viability of the market is soaring, evidenced by Aggreko’s massive USD 200 million fleet expansion in 2024. However, the market is maturing through "survival of the fittest" consolidation. The USD 500 million liability collapse of Moxion Power serves as a stark reminder of the sector's capital intensity, separating robust industrial leaders from speculative ventures. Despite these risks, the trajectory remains explosive. With 85 million EVs straining static grids globally and new fast-charging units delivering power in just 10 minutes, mobile storage is no longer merely an alternative—it is the indispensable bridge to a stabilized, net-zero future.

Federal Resilience Strategy and Defense Spending Cement US Dominance in Global Market

The United States captures over 75% of the North American market because it has effectively monetized "resilience" through massive federal intervention. In 2024, the US grid faced unprecedented strain, prompting the Department of Energy to deploy USD 27 million specifically for local clean energy resilience projects. Major metropolitan centers like Houston (USD 2 million) and Chicago (USD 2.2 million) are actively procuring mobile storage to immunize critical infrastructure against climate disasters. Unlike its neighbors, the US has integrated mobile storage into its core energy strategy, evidenced by the 10.4 GW of total storage capacity added to the grid in 2024 alone. This centralized funding creates a demand volume that Canada and Mexico simply cannot match, positioning the US as the undisputed regional powerhouse.

Defense modernization and EV infrastructure further secure this hegemony. The US National Guard’s June 2024 contract for Nomad Transportable Power Systems validates mobile storage as a tactical military asset, utilizing units that deploy in under one hour. Furthermore, as the US rushes to support the infrastructure for the projected 85 million EVs globally by 2025, the need to bridge charging network gaps has become acute. The government’s forward-looking investment, such as the USD 125 million allocated in September 2024 for next-gen battery hubs, ensures that the US remains the innovation engine, effectively monopolizing the regional market share through superior technology and spending power.

By Capacity, Below 3,000 KWh, Versatile Capacity, Leading With 39.31% Market Share

The below 3,000 kWh segment commands a 39.31% market share because it represents the operational "sweet spot" for rental fleets—powerful enough for heavy industry yet transportable without special permits. Aggreko validated this demand in late 2024 by launching specific 250 kW / 575 kWh and 500 kW / 250 kWh models to cover diverse power needs. The mobile energy storage system market thrives on this versatility, exemplified by Northvolt’s Voltpack Mobile, which scales from a base 281 kWh up to 1,405 kWh. Construction sites heavily favor this range, as seen with Ampd Energy’s Enertainer L offering 449 kWh and Atlas Copco’s ZBC unit delivering 575 kWh.

Mid-sized commercial applications further solidify this segment's lead. Socomec designed its Sunsys HES L Skid to max out at 1,218 kWh, fitting perfectly within these parameters. United Rentals actively deploys the Termaco 500kW unit specifically to manage tower crane loads. Pramac addresses smaller power needs with the LX 60/100 providing 96 kWh, while Skoon Energy reports high rental turnover for the Northvolt 843 kWh configuration. The mobile energy storage system market relies on these capacities to bridge the gap between small portable generators and massive utility-scale containers.

By Battery Type, Lithium-Ion Technology Capturing 74.69% Market Share

Lithium-ion batteries hold a commanding 74.69% market share, driven by superior cycle life and the economic benefits of high Depth of Discharge (DoD). Pramac LX units utilize LFP chemistry to offer 90% DoD, significantly maximizing usable energy per rental period. The mobile energy storage system market has shifted to this technology because it offers lifespans exceeding 6,000 cycles, as noted by Atlas Copco’s 40,000-hour service life projection. Operational efficiency is another major factor; Ampd Energy reports their Li-ion units reduce carbon emissions by 85% compared to diesel.

Financial and safety incentives are accelerating this dominance. United Rentals documented that Li-ion storage reduced generator fuel consumption by 80% on crane projects. Aggreko is backing this transition with a USD 200 million investment focused on lithium-ion fleet expansion. Northvolt utilizes liquid-cooled cells to maintain performance in extreme temperatures. Socomec ensures safety with UL 9540A certified chemistry. Furthermore, Atlas Copco units leverage fast-charging capabilities to recharge in just 1.5 hours. The mobile energy storage system market relies on these performance metrics to justify the shift from lead-acid.

By System, Off-Grid Systems Securing 61.50% Market Share

Controlling 61.50% market share, Off-Grid systems dominate because aging infrastructure and climate disasters have made independent power a necessity. Sesame Solar addresses this with Mobile Nanogrids that combine solar and hydrogen for complete fossil-fuel-free autonomy. The mobile energy storage system market values "Island Mode" capabilities, a standard feature in Aggreko’s units for remote mining operations. Practical resilience drives adoption; United Rentals deployed systems to run office trailers for 21 hours a day on battery power alone.

The ability to operate heavy machinery without a grid connection is transforming the sector. Award Construction successfully operated a tower crane 100% off-grid, using a backup generator for only 2.5 hours daily. Atlas Copco ZenergiZe units reduced generator runtime by 91% in similar hybrid setups. Projects like Riverbank Landing utilized these solutions to bypass long utility connection delays. Pramac markets the LX series specifically for festivals located far from grid access. The mobile energy storage system market sees the highest growth here as industries seek immunity from grid failures.

Federal Funding and Recycling Initiatives Accelerate Resilience Market Dominance

Climate volatility has positioned the Mobile energy storage system market as a critical component of national infrastructure strategy. In May 2024, the US Department of Energy acknowledged this urgency by awarding USD 27 million to local governments specifically for clean energy resilience. The City of Houston capitalized on this trend, securing USD 2 million to retrofit municipal facilities against power outages. Simultaneously, Chicago received USD 2.2 million in 2024 to bolster building electrification and resilience. Nomad Transportable Power Systems validated the economic potential of these interventions by projecting USD 150,000 in seasonal savings for a DSO Electric Cooperative pilot.

Sustainability mandates are reinforcing this dominance by creating a closed-loop ecosystem. The DOE allocated USD 62 million in April 2024 to enhance consumer battery collection and recycling. NYC Sanitation immediately leveraged this support, committing to 200 mobile battery collection events to manage post-consumer waste. Authorities target collecting 35,000 pounds of batteries through these initiatives. Such robust government backing ensures the Mobile energy storage system market expands on a foundation of long-term environmental viability.

Popularity of Decarbonization in Western Entertainment Industry Drives Rapid Commercial Adoption

Environmental regulations are forcing the entertainment sector to abandon diesel generators in favor of the Mobile energy storage system market. A single Nomad Voyager unit deployed at a 2024 Guster concert successfully prevented 2 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Broader adoption was seen in a separate event series where these units avoided 4,500 pounds of carbon pollution. Operators utilizing hybrid mobile architectures reported a massive 70% reduction in diesel fuel consumption. Furthermore, Atlas Copco’s ZenergiZe units addressed noise pollution ordinances by operating with 0 noise emissions in island mode.

Logistical constraints in crowded venues further justify the dominance of compact storage solutions. Moxion Power had delivered 400 units in 2023, proving the high-volume rental demand exists prior to 2024 market shifts. Space efficiency is paramount, as the Atlas Copco unit requires only 1.4 square meters of floor space. Northvolt’s Voltpack Mobile weighs just 3,000 kg, allowing crews to transport power using standard forklifts. These physical advantages make the Mobile energy storage system market indispensable for modern, green event production.

Utility Scale Projects Expand To Stabilize Intermittent Renewable Generation

Grid saturation is emerging as the primary catalyst for utility-scale adoption within the mobile energy storage system market. The US grid reached a staggering 26 GW of total battery storage capacity in 2024. Developers accelerated this momentum by adding 10.4 GW in 2024 alone, with another 19.6 GW planned for 2025. Aggreko responded to this colossal demand by committing USD 200 million in 2024 to expand its global battery fleet. Utilities are increasingly renting these mobile assets to bridge supply gaps during permanent infrastructure upgrades.

Technical reliability drives this segment's commanding market share. Northvolt’s mobile systems now operate at a maximum voltage of 797 V and a minimum of 576 V to match grid standards. Additionally, their battery cells achieved a cycle life equivalent to 1.5 million kilometers for Scania trucks in March 2024. Such durability ensures that the Mobile energy storage system market can withstand the rigorous duty cycles required for grid stabilization.

Versatile Technical Specifications Unlock Opportunity for Diverse Commercial Applications

Engineering advancements are expanding the addressable audience for the Mobile energy storage system market. Aggreko units now operate reliably in ambient temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius. Nomad’s flagship Traveler unit leads the high-capacity segment with 2.0 MWh of energy and 1 MW of power output. Their Voyager model offers 1.3 MWh, while the smaller Rover provides 664 kWh. This wide range of capacities allows providers to service everything from small clinics to massive industrial plants.

Modular designs are enhancing this flexibility. Socomec’s 2024 Sunsys HES L skid scales up to a maximum capacity of 1,116 kWh. The system uses battery racks holding 186 kWh each and features a converter with 300 kVA capacity. Northvolt’s Voltpack Mobile offers scalability from 281 kWh up to 1,405 kWh within a unit standing only 1,200 mm tall. These modular innovations are driving the Mobile energy storage system market toward unprecedented versatility.

Market Consolidation Signals Maturation Amidst Financial Pressures

Intense competition in the Mobile energy storage system market is distinguishing resilient leaders from risky ventures. Moxion Power’s 2024 bankruptcy filing revealed liabilities between USD 100 million and USD 500 million. The company held only USD 201,980 in cash against a USD 33 million secured claim, resulting in 247 layoffs. Conversely, successful players like Nomad expanded their workforce to 29 employees by 2025. This divergence highlights the necessity of sound financial management in a capital-intensive industry.

Surviving corporations are posting robust numbers. Alfen reported H1 2024 revenue of EUR 245.7 million, with its Energy Storage Systems division contributing EUR 123.7 million. Their adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 13.5 million. Production capabilities underpin this success, as Northvolt’s Ett facility reached a rate of "tens of thousands" of cells per week in March 2024. Standardized dimensions, such as Aggreko’s unit measuring 2,991 mm in length, 2,438 mm in width, and 2,896 mm in height, further streamline deployment. Ultimately, these metrics indicate a maturing Mobile energy storage system market.

Mobile Energy Storage System Market Major Players

Tesla

LG Electronics Inc.

CALB USA Inc.

NextGen NRG

Caterpillar Inc.

Hamedata Technology

Roypow Technology Co. Ltd.

Aggreko

Power Edison

Delta Electronics

Nomad Transportable Power System

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Alfen

Other Prominent Player

Key Market Segmentation:

By Capacity

Below 3,000 KWh

3,000-10,000 KWh

Above 10,000 KWh

By Classification

Towable Systems

Float-in

Others

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Nickel-cadmium

Others

By System

Off-Grid

On-Grid

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

