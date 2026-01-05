Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Managers’ transactions - Jukka Leinonen

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
Stock exchange release
5 January 2026 at 5.40 PM EET
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc – Managers’ Transactions
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Lassila & Tikanoja Plc received by a manager or their closely associated person as demerger consideration in the partial demerger of Luotea Plc.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jukka Leinonen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 636700EBB0SA4501AT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 137400/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-12-31
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000592472
Nature of transaction: OTHER
Description of the transaction type: Jakautumisvastike / Demerger consideration
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 45833 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 45833 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Hilppa Rautpalo
SVP, Legal, HR and EHSQ
tel. +358 10 636 2810
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
