Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Managers’ transactions – Anna-Maria Tuominen-Reini

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

5 January 2026 at 6.05 PM EET

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc – Managers’ Transactions

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Lassila & Tikanoja Plc received by a manager or their closely associated person as demerger consideration in the partial demerger of Luotea Plc.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anna-Maria Tuominen-Reini

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

LEI: 636700EBB0SA4501AT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 137402/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-12-31

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000592472

Nature of transaction: OTHER

Description of the transaction type: Jakautumisvastike / Demerger consideration

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1486 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1486 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Hilppa Rautpalo

SVP, Legal, HR and EHSQ

tel. +358 10 636 2810





Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en