Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 6 March 2026 at 6.30 PM (EET)

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 6.3.2026

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 6.3.2026

Bourse trade Buy

Share LASTIK

Amount 8 000 Shares

Average price/ share 7,6352 EUR

Total cost 61 081,60 EUR

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc now holds a total of 44 000 shares

including the shares repurchased on 6.3.2026

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation

No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5

and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

For further information, please contact:

Hilppa Rautpalo

Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ

tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing

the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include

waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as

industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure

in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into

valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and