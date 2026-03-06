Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 6.3.2026

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 6 March 2026 at 6.30 PM (EET)   
        
        
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 6.3.2026     
        
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange       
        
Trade date          6.3.2026      
Bourse trade        Buy      
Share                 LASTIK      
Amount            8 000Shares     
Average price/ share   7,6352EUR     
Total cost           61 081,60EUR     
        
        
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc now holds a total of 44 000 shares     
including the shares repurchased on 6.3.2026      
        
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation      
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5    
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.     
        
        
On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc      
        
Nordea Bank Oyj       
        
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki      
        
For further information, please contact:      
Hilppa Rautpalo       
Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ      
tel. +358 10 636 2810       
        
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing  
the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include 
waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as   
industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure 
in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into 
valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and 
is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.       
        
www.lt.fi/en       


LASTIK 6.3 trades
