JLab Continues to Impress with New JBuds Mini ANC, and Go Work 3

San Diego, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leader in personal technology, today announced the launch of its newest products and updates, showcasing the brand’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, consumer-focused audio solutions. Headlining this announcement is the introduction of the JBuds Mini ANC, the next-gen Go Work 3 headset, and a fresh Cloud white colorway for the JBuds Open Headphones.

World’s Smallest Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Building on the success of the original JBuds Mini, the new JBuds Mini ANC pack active noise canceling (ANC) technology into a remarkably tiny footprint. With a 50% smaller case and 30% smaller earbuds than the JLab Go POP+, these are the smallest true wireless earbuds with ANC offered by a major audio brand.

Despite their size, the JBuds Mini ANC deliver a powerful listening experience designed for everyday life, including:

6.5 hours of playtime per earbud and 25+ total hours with the case

New colorways: Graphite, Midnight Navy, Ruby Red, Blush Pink

Same accessible price for $39.99, even with ANC added

Bluetooth multipoint for seamless switching between devices

Environmental noise-canceling mics for clearer calls

IP55 dust and sweat resistance

JLab App access for fully customizable ANC, Be Aware mode, EQ, and touch controls

The JBud Mini ANC will be available in March for $39.99.

“JLab is committed to listening to our customers and developing new products to their needs,” said Win Cramer, CEO of JLab. “Creating a new generation of Mini earbuds with ANC and keeping the price flat was something I wouldn’t budge on. It reflects our mission to bring advanced audio to everyone.”

Up-Leveled Work Solution

The newly launched Go Work 3 evolves JLab’s best-selling work headset with a modernized design, improved comfort, and smarter functionality. With better connectivity and a newly designed offset USB-C dongle that makes connection stable and streamlines setup, the Go Work 3 delivers a more robust, seamless experience for professionals.

The Go Work 3 will be available in March for $49.99.

JBuds Open Headphones Shipping Now; New Colorway Coming in January

JLab begun shipping the innovative JBuds Open Headphones, an open-ear wireless headphone announced in the fall. Featuring open-back design, the headphones deliver immersive audio while allowing environmental awareness. The device includes removable earcup grilles for a customizable look, while the lightweight headphone and Cloud Foam comfort earpads make them comfortable for all-day use. The JBuds Open Ear Headphones are available now in Black on JLab.com for $99.99, with a Cloud White version launching later this month.

Availability

All the products mentioned will be showcased at JLab’s suite at Caesar’s Palace, Julius Tower between January 5th and January 9, 2026. For the latest updates on CES, follow us on Instagram at @jlabaudio and TikTok @JLab.

To learn more about JLab, please visit JLab.com.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

###

Attachments