JLab Enters the Gaming Arena with a Full Suite of Innovative Peripherals

San Diego, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leader in personal technology, today announced its bold entry into the gaming segment with an extensive range of advanced and affordable gaming products encompassing gaming headsets, keyboards and mice. The new Midnight and Daybreak collections build on JLab’s renowned Nightfall products and notable gaming partnerships. With these latest offerings, JLab empowers everyone from casual gamers to dedicated professionals with greater choice and exceptional value.

Industry Demand for Disruption Fuels JLab’s Next Evolution

The gaming industry has long been established, but it's ready for disruption to meet the evolving needs of a growing audience - from casual players to hardcore gamers. JLab is entering the market at a pivotal moment, addressing the demand for affordability without compromising quality or innovation. As part of its gaming programming, JLab will partner with more than 50 gamers across

Previously, JLab offered just two gaming products. However, with today’s expansion, eight new gaming products have been added to the product line, plus, additional colorways for the existing Nightfall Wireless headphone. This launch underscores JLab’s ongoing commitment to delivering affordable products designed with innovative solutions and advanced features like: mechanical magnetic keyboards, dual speaker drivers, Hear Yourself, multi-media volume dials, adjustable head straps, and more.

Meet the Team: Nightfall, Midnight, and Daybreak

Nightfall | Casual Gamers New Colorways and Custom Capabilities: The Nightfall gaming line now features a keyboard, mouse, and headset in stylish pink, white, and black. Users can adjust the Wireless headset’s super-wide, reversable and adjustable headband for all-day comfort between two color choices. Wireless Gaming Freedom: The ultra-light 53g mouse keeps gameplay agile - perfect for quick reactions in clutch moments. Also, users can switch seamlessly between a gaming PC, laptop, and mobile devices while maintaining the same performance. Responsive Touch: The Nightfall keyboard delivers unmatched precision and accuracy for its price, featuring a consistent 52±7gf actuation force and a fast 2.4mm key travel distance for responsive performance every time. Mouse : $39.99 | Headset: $39.99 (Wired), $59.99 (Wireless)| Keyboard: $39.99

Midnight | Avid Gamers Peak Precision: Designed for avid gamers, the Midnight gaming line boasts a mechanical TKL keyboard with N-key rollover and anti-ghosting for flawless execution. Plus, users can use the Smart Media Dial to quickly adjust volume, skip tracks, or mute audio without breaking focus; keeping them in the zone when it matters most. Lag-Free Performance: The full-sized gaming mouse offers precision tracking with advanced sensor technology, and 1000 Hz polling rate that eliminates input lag to register reflexes instantly, giving users a competitive edge in fast-paced, real-time strategy games where every millisecond counts. Powerful Playtime: The Midnight headset is engineered for marathon sessions, delivering powerful audio through 50mm dynamic drivers and over 70 hours of wireless playtime for uninterrupted communication and performance. Mouse: $69.99 | Headset: $99.99 | Keyboard: $99.99

Daybreak | Hardcore/Pro Gamers Tournament-Grade Precision: The mouse is an ergonomic powerhouse, offering true 1:1 tracking with its advanced PAW3395 sensor. Lightning-Speed Response: The compact mechanical TKL keyboard features magnetic keys for quick-trigger responsiveness, ensuring every move is accurate, and lightning fast. Rich, Spatial Audio: The headset’s audio features Lab Quality Sound through revolutionary dual drivers (50mm + 20mm), and is enhanced by dts Headphone:X spatial audio, immersing gamers in a rich, three-dimensional soundscape. Hear Yourself Mode: The premium headset also has Hear Yourself mode, allowing users to naturally modulate speaking volume and ensure optimal mic positioning. Mouse: $99.99 | Headset: $129.99 | Keyboard: $149.99



The Lab App

JLab understands that sound is personal. That’s why every JLab product is designed for maximum customization through the Lab App, allowing users to tailor their experience to their unique preferences. Gamers can personalize features like keyboard key lighting, detailed sound profiles, and more, ensuring every session is perfectly suited For Every You.

JLab: Powering Every Gamer’s Journey, Every Step of the Way

“At JLab, we’ve always believed that cutting-edge technology should be accessible to everyone,” said CEO, Win Cramer. “Our commitment to affordability and quality means gamers no longer have to compromise, or feel limited by cost. With our new gaming lineup, every player can equip themselves with the gear they need to reach their full potential - without barriers.”

The way we game will only continue to evolve, and as gamers of all kinds discover their next favorite thing, JLab is proud to be the partner that meets them at every level of their gaming journey.

Availability

Products will be available in Q2 2026. JLab’s gaming line will be showcased at CES 2026, in JLab’s suite at Caesar’s Palace, Julius Tower between January 5th and January 9th, 2026.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

