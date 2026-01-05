Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Intellectual Property & Technology Partners in South Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Mark D. Passler and Ryan L. Harding have joined the firm as partners in the Intellectual Property & Technology practice group and Technology industry team. The prominent team will also establish a presence for Blank Rome in West Palm Beach, Florida. The duo joins from Akerman LLP.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Ryan to Blank Rome and our leading Intellectual Property & Technology practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “They have impressive backgrounds in managing complex intellectual property portfolios and their experience will enhance our firm’s ability to serve clients facing sophisticated patent, trademark, and copyright challenges. We are also excited to further expand Blank Rome’s presence in South Florida, a key market for our clients and part of our ongoing efforts to strategically expand our capabilities where our clients need us most, especially in vibrant markets like West Palm Beach, which continues to grow as a center for finance, innovation, and economic development.”

Mark and Ryan bring a wealth of experience in intellectual property (“IP”) law to Blank Rome, serving a diverse range of clients both in the United States and globally. Mark routinely assists clients in procuring, licensing, and enforcing patent, trademark, and copyright rights. His experience also includes conducting intellectual property due diligence for complex mergers, acquisitions, transfers, and contracts, ensuring that clients’ interests are fully protected throughout these transactions. Ryan focuses his practice on patent prosecution and enforcement, helping clients develop strategies that minimize the risk of infringement. He is also skilled in drafting and negotiating licensing agreements and managing IP portfolios.

Mark and Ryan have a diverse client base that spans a wide array of organizations and industries. They serve Fortune 500 corporations, startups, restaurant chains, banks and wealth management firms, healthcare companies, and universities, as well as sports and entertainment organizations. They have substantial experience across a broad spectrum of technical fields, including mechanical, electrical, chemical, biological, and computer sciences. Their knowledge further extends to specialized areas such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and data management, allowing them to address complex IP challenges in rapidly evolving industries.

“We are excited to welcome Mark and Ryan to Blank Rome, joining us on the heels of Ferlillia V. Roberson who just joined our Intellectual Property Litigation team in Chicago,” said David M. Perry, partner and co-chair of the Intellectual Property & Technology group. “Mark and Ryan’s extensive experience across patent, trademark, and copyright law enables them to offer tailored IP solutions for a broad spectrum of organizations and individuals. Their collaborative approach ensures our clients benefit from both comprehensive protection and strategic maximization of their IP assets. We look forward to the valuable contributions they will make to our firm and our clients’ continued success.”

In addition to their technology credentials, Mark and Ryan are recognized for their brand management experience. They routinely guide senior managers and brand owners through the procurement, licensing, and enforcement of intellectual property rights. As IP attorneys for the entertainment industry, their experience includes negotiating agreements with music publishing companies, record companies, motion picture production companies, television networks, and content providers. Additionally, they represent artists and songwriters on recording, publishing, merchandising, sponsorship, and endorsement contracts.

“We sought a firm with offices in key markets, an intellectual property team with a deep bench, and a collaborative culture—and we identified all of those qualities at Blank Rome,” said Mark. “Ryan and I are thrilled to work alongside such a talented team of attorneys who are deeply committed to helping clients develop, protect, and strategically leverage their intellectual property. We’re excited to contribute to the ongoing success and growth of the firm in South Florida and beyond.”

Ryan added, “We were drawn to Blank Rome because of its dynamic platform, which will allow us to better serve our clients and continue to grow our practices in meaningful ways. The firm’s extensive complement of practices and industry teams allows us to provide comprehensive services for our clients. I’m excited to be part of a team that not only excels in intellectual property law but also offers exceptional capabilities in corporate, tax, real estate, commercial litigation, and employment law, making Blank Rome a truly outstanding place to serve our clients and deliver the results they need.”

Mark earned his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, his M.S. in biological sciences from the University of Massachusetts, and his B.B.A. from the University of Texas. Ryan earned his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law, magna cum laude, his M.S. in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Alabama, and this B.S. in genetics from the University of Kansas.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

Attachments